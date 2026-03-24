Willow Unveils New Breastfeeding Solutions and Accessories, Offering Moms Care, Comfort, and Convenient Postpartum Support

Available at Target stores nationwide, Willow deepens its commitment to driving access to modern maternal care

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the maternal health pioneer that revolutionized the breast-pumping experience, announced today its new collection of breast care and feeding accessories. The FemTech leader is bringing seven new breastfeeding essentials to Target stores nationwide, making everyday modern maternal care easier for parents to find.

Willow brings new breastfeeding essentials to Target stores, making everyday modern maternal care easier for parents to find.

Willow debuted its curated collection of breastfeeding essentials in 2023 to complement its award-winning wearable breast pumps, including the Willow Go®, and help make pumping on-the-go a seamless experience. The expanded essentials are available now at Target and Target.com, including the Willow Wave 2-in-1 Double Wearable Manual Pump and Collection Cups, NEW! Breast Milk Cooler, Breast Milk Storage Bags featuring Willow SmartStash™ technology, and four trusted essentials designed to improve comfort, fit, and milk storage during the postpartum period.

"I clearly remember being newly postpartum and standing in the retail aisle feeling overwhelmed and underserved. Willow's feeding and maternal care accessories are designed to empower women to better navigate this chapter of life," said Sarah O'Leary, CEO of Willow. "Since our founding, Willow has been a pioneer in demanding better for new moms, through innovation and products designed for women, by women. I'm thrilled to offer even more of our expert-backed products nationally at Target stores, and continue to elevate maternal care in the aisle."

Postpartum Support From the Brand Moms Trust

The expanded Willow breast care and feeding essential line reflects parents' growing demand for practical, expert-informed postpartum support from the brand they trust.

From the first drop to the last feed, the collection includes everything parents need to pump, feed, pour, and store breast milk:

Breast Pump Sizing Kit: A comprehensive kit designed to help moms find their optimal flange fit for more comfortable, effective pumping. The kit features 5 insert sets that work with almost any breast pump, a step-by-step guide on how and why to size, and a free session with a Willow Sizing Specialist.

A comprehensive kit designed to help moms find their optimal flange fit for more comfortable, effective pumping. The kit features 5 insert sets that work with almost any breast pump, a step-by-step guide on how and why to size, and a free session with a Willow Sizing Specialist. Breastfeeding Care Kit: Everything needed to prioritize breast care and catch every drop of hard-earned breast milk, plus access to a virtual appointment with an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and a free digital feeding course.

Everything needed to prioritize breast care and catch every drop of hard-earned breast milk, plus access to a virtual appointment with an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and a free digital feeding course. Colostrum Collection Kit: Developed in collaboration with lactation consultants, this kit includes thoughtfully designed supplies for collecting and storing the first nutrient-rich milk. The Colostrum Collection Kit also includes a step-by-step education guide, giving expectant (37+ weeks) and newly postpartum moms the peace of mind they deserve.

Developed in collaboration with lactation consultants, this kit includes thoughtfully designed supplies for collecting and storing the first nutrient-rich milk. The Colostrum Collection Kit also includes a step-by-step education guide, giving expectant (37+ weeks) and newly postpartum moms the peace of mind they deserve. Willow Wave 2-in-1 Double Wearable Manual Pump and Collection Cups: The first-ever 2-in-1 double manual pump with an ergonomic handle that also connects to your traditional pump for a discreet experience. No charging required and available at Target.com.

The first-ever 2-in-1 double manual pump with an ergonomic handle that also connects to your traditional pump for a discreet experience. No charging required and available at Target.com. NEW! Breast Milk Cooler: The redesigned, patent-pending Breast Milk Cooler now offers two sizes (16 oz. and 25 oz.) and two convenient ways to cool (ice cubes or ice pack), while still storing milk safely for up to 24 hours. Plus, it has a sleek new silhouette with playful colors.

The redesigned, patent-pending Breast Milk Cooler now offers two sizes (16 oz. and 25 oz.) and two convenient ways to cool (ice cubes or ice pack), while still storing milk safely for up to 24 hours. Plus, it has a sleek new silhouette with playful colors. Willow Breast Milk Storage Bags: The durable, leak-proof 8 oz. milk bags now feature Willow SmartStash™ technology, a scannable code on each milk bag that easily tracks your milk stash in the fridge and freezer with the Willow app, giving parents total control and peace of mind.

The durable, leak-proof 8 oz. milk bags now feature Willow SmartStash™ technology, a scannable code on each milk bag that easily tracks your milk stash in the fridge and freezer with the Willow app, giving parents total control and peace of mind. Breast Milk Bag Flatteners: Designed to optimize breast milk storage and help seamlessly organize every last drop to make the most of your freezer space.

In addition to the new collection, parents can also shop the existing mom-trusted Willow accessories in Target stores, including the Hot and Cold Breast Therapy Packs and Cooling Gel Nipple Pads.

"The early days of breastfeeding can be very overwhelming, and complicated, ineffective tools that don't fit into women's real lives make the journey unnecessarily harder," said Lauren Scocozza, Vice President of Product at Willow. "Our collection of innovative pumping and storage solutions is developed with clinical input and supported by our commitment to education, offering free lactation support and feeding courses. We're making it easier for moms to access a cohesive line of pumps, products, and services designed to work together and truly support their postpartum needs. That's innovation, the Willow way."

Willow's new postpartum essentials and its award-winning pumps are available in Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and OneWillow.com.

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow Innovations, Inc. is the leading FemTech pioneer, building a maternal care platform to address interconnected challenges during postpartum. Willow combines its med-tech heritage with a deep understanding of women's health to offer women-centered solutions in feeding and postpartum wellness.

Built for moms by moms, its connected ecosystem of pumps, products, and support includes award-winning Willow and Elvie wearable pumps, care and feeding essentials, and a connected app with maternal care and wellness services and support at mom's fingertips.

Visit onewillow.com to learn more, and join the supportive Willow community on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Willow Innovations, Inc.