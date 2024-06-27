Willow Tree Credit Partners Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Tree Credit Partners ("Willow Tree"), a fast-growing private credit alternatives firm, announces today the selection of 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., as its public relations agency of record.

As Willow Tree prepares to build a media footprint in the U.S., it has selected 5W for its expertise in media relations in the financial services realm. Led by seasoned industry veterans with more than half a century of combined experience, Willow Tree aims to solidify its position as a frontrunner in the private credit industry and elevate brand recognition.

Willow Tree plans to capitalize on the trend towards private credit investments. The firm consistently delivers results and fosters long-term partnerships with a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

"As we embark on this journey of growth and expansion, we recognize the importance of strategic communications in establishing our leading position in the industry," said Timothy Lower, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer, Willow Tree Credit Partners. "We are confident 5WPR's expertise will be instrumental in amplifying our messaging and connecting with key stakeholders."

"We are thrilled to partner with Willow Tree," said Matt Caiola, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "Their innovative approach to private credit presents an exciting opportunity in the financial services space, and we are eager to leverage our expertise to boost their brand presence and position them as a leader in this sector."

5W counsels its clients on communicating to various audiences including investors, shareholders, regulators, and the general public. The agency develops key messaging for highly sensitive business matters for sophisticated audiences and breaks down complex issues for the everyday investor.

About Willow Tree Credit Partners

Willow Tree Credit Partners, LP is a fast-growing private credit alternatives firm founded in 2017 by industry veterans Timothy Lower and James Roche. Headquartered in New York City, with satellite offices in Miami and Dallas, Willow Tree employs 25 employees. Willow Tree currently manages multiple funds with over $4 billion of AUM and has closed over 100 credit investments to date.

The firm provides flexible capital structure solutions and value-add services to family-owned and financial sponsor-backed middle market businesses and creates alpha and income for investors seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm's core focus is senior secured, floating rate middle market loans to recission-resistant businesses. Through a multi-pronged origination effort that includes a growing network of operating advisors and financial sponsors, Willow Tree sources and structures bespoke capital solutions for borrowers with EBITDA between $5 and $75 million. For more information about Willow Tree, please visit www.willowtreelp.com

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

