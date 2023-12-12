Wilmington Community Rallies for first Dry Eye Fundraiser

News provided by

Hope In Sight

12 Dec, 2023, 09:30 ET

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPE IN SIGHT, a local non-profit organization, is excited to announce their first fundraising event dedicated to supporting individuals suffering from Dry Eye Disease. The "Cheers for Tears: Fund the Fight Against Dry Eye!" Winter Garden Party will take place at Blooms & Branches Garden Center located at 5523 Oleander Drive, on Friday, January 26, 2024. For event information or to donate, please visit www.HopeInSight.org web site.

Dry eye disease affects millions of people, causing discomfort, vision disturbances, and sometimes severe complications if left untreated. Our mission is to provide accessible and affordable treatment options to those in need, ensuring that they can experience relief and improved eye health to improve their quality of life. 

"We believe that everyone deserves the right to have comfortable vision," says Dr. Crystal Brimer, O.D., of Dry Eye Equation. "Every dollar helps fund advanced treatments for patients who cannot afford their treatments. With the support of our generous community, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by Dry Eye Disease." For information about dry eye disease and treatment options, visit the www.DryEyeEquation.com web site. 

Hope In Sight donations provide accessible and affordable treatment options to those in need, ensuring that they can experience relief and improved eye health to improve their quality of life. Since 2021, we have treated 85 dry eye disease patients in our clinic. This is due to a 95% referral rate from more than 40 physicians. To date, we have contributed more than $50,000 dollars of in-kind services to these patients. Our research indicates the need for advanced dry eye disease treatments are expected to increase substantially as patient symptoms become more complex.

Our first fundraising event will include guest speakers, free wine tasting with Wynn Distributors, Middle of the Island catering, a silent and live auction with RLC Auctioneers and live music. All proceeds will go directly towards funding Dry Eye Disease treatments for patients who need additional financial support. We invite all members of the Wilmington community and others to join us in this worthy cause. Together, we can bring relief and support to those affected by Dry Eye Disease.

Your involvement can make a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals of all ages, who grapple with the daily challenges posed by dry eye. Your support will not only provide relief but also enhance the overall well-being and productivity of those affected, thereby contributing to the betterment of our community at large.

Hope In Sight Mission
We believe in a world where every patient needing advanced dry eye care has access. Our mission is to bridge the educational and financial gap between what medical insurance covers and what needs to be done to bring relief. We do that by raising funds to provide the necessary education, financial resources, and medical access for those on fixed incomes that cannot afford needed treatments.

Dr. Crystal Brimer is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and Southern College of Optometry, an O.D. (Doctor of Optometry) and FAAO (Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry), and a primary clinical investigator. She owns a specialty eye clinic, the Dry Eye Equation, in Wilmington, NC, and is dedicated to treating patients with an innovative, personalized approach. For more than two decades, Dr. Brimer has spent her career advancing the science of diagnosing and treating dry eye disease. She has been featured in the Ophthalmology Times, Global Newswire and television. Brimer enjoys publishing articles and traveling, both nationally and internationally, to lecture and consult within her field of expertise.

All media inquiries, please contact Robin DeMark at [email protected]

###

SOURCE Hope In Sight

