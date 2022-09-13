Wilmington Trust Announces Launch of Innovative BoardingPass Participation Agreement App

First-of-its-kind technology simplifies use of collective investment trusts in employer-sponsored retirement plans

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in corporate and institutional trust services, today announced the launch of BoardingPass, a digital solution that automates and simplifies the onboarding process for collective investment trusts (CITs).

BoardingPass is a technology application that digitizes the retirement plan onboarding process and creates a simplified experience for plan sponsors, advisors and recordkeepers to effectively manage their participation agreements and make CITs more accessible and transparent to more members of the U.S. workforce.

"We are thrilled to officially launch our BoardingPass solution, which will revolutionize the way the retirement industry onboards CITs in employer-sponsored retirement plans," said Rob Barnett, Institutional Business Line Leader for Retirement and Institutional Custody Services at Wilmington Trust. "As interest in CITs continues to surge in employer-sponsored retirement plans, we see a prime opportunity to streamline the use of these investment vehicles and to provide greater access to them for plan sponsors, advisors, recordkeepers and participants."

BoardingPass' innovative new features include:

A new onboarding process to reduce mistakes and save time

BoardingPass acts as a central hub for all plan information. It empowers users to quickly complete work that traditionally required time-consuming interactions. Instead of having to manage paperwork that can be prone to mistakes and require an average of one to five business days to submit, the app provides a secure, web-based digital platform to perform critical tasks and reduce the timeline by up to 80%.

Advanced automation for plan advisors

The tool automatically pulls key retirement plan data from thousands of plans in the IRS Form 5500 database and prepopulates the correct form fields to ensure accuracy. It also prepopulates any special share classes or specialty accounts relevant to a plan. This enables the advisor to focus more quickly on CIT fund selection. Fund requests can be sent in real-time to recordkeepers and plan sponsors.

Efficient organization and communication between recordkeepers and stakeholders

Recordkeepers can sort and filter fund requests by all pertinent variables, including fund name, family, CUSIP and others. The tool also streamlines the information collection process by automatically flagging missing or inaccurate data. The recordkeeper then can quickly alert the advisor to address any issues in the tool instead of waiting days or weeks for documents to pass between parties.

Plan sponsors gain access to real-time, critical information

Plan sponsors also gain the benefit of real-time information sharing and a digital connection to critical service providers. They can sort and monitor all fund requests pending approval and sort by plan name, recordkeeper or even advisor name. They can view all fund requests that need action (e.g., missing signature) and quickly address them.

BoardingPass is now available for a segment of Wilmington Trust clients and will be rolled out broadly in October.

To learn more about Wilmington Trust's CIT services, visit the firm's Collective Fund Services page. To learn more about the application, please visit BoardingPass Participation Agreement Application.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institutional Services including institutional trust, agency, asset management, retirement plan, agency, asset management, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. Wilmington Trust provides direct trust, custody, and fiduciary services for retirement plans, companies, foundations, organizations and financial institutions.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

