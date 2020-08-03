Wilmington Trust Expands on the West Coast with Industry Veteran Merryll McElwain Joining As Senior Wealth Advisor in Los Angeles Area

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merryll McElwain joins Wilmington Trust as senior wealth advisor in Los Angeles and will be responsible for substantially growing the firm's wealth management services, with a focus on individual and family wealth, business owners, and institutions in the Western region. She will work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial strategies, help clients meet their current needs, and plan for long-term objectives. Merryll will also coordinate comprehensive financial planning services including, investment management, planning, trust, private banking, and family office services.

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Merryll worked for over 12 years in financial planning, helping successful individuals, families, and institutions achieve their financial goals. Previously she was a senior client strategist for BNY Mellon Wealth Management. She is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor and helps educate and advise entrepreneurs and shareholders before, during, and after the sale or transition of their companies. Merryll is also on the executive committee for the LA Chapter of the Exit Planning Institute.

"Now more than ever individuals, families and entrepreneurs in the Los Angeles area are looking for experienced advisors to navigate the changing environment," said Merryll. I am excited to join a firm that possesses the sophisticated solutions and holistic offerings to help create successful transitions and positive outcomes. I look forward to quarterbacking a team of advisors and working closely with strategists and investment professionals to guide our clients through times of challenge, growth, and succession."

Merryll holds an MBA from East Carolina University and a bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University. She also serves as vice president of the board for Braemar Country Club and as a member of the board for Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

"Merryll's hire fits in with the growth plans of the California office," said Brian Oard, president, Western region of Wilmington Trust. "We are focused on serving multi-generational families that own businesses and real estate. Merryll has an extensive business owner practice and is actively involved in the Exit Planning Institute. Her deep experience and years of focus on comprehensive wealth management planning will be a valuable asset to our firm and to our clients."

Over the past 12 months, Wilmington Trust has recruited a powerful list of market leaders, senior wealth advisors, wealth strategists, and private bankers to lead and expand regions within its footprint including New Jersey, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, and Pennsylvania. Last year, the firm announced a new relationship-led operating model, which has attracted dozens more internally and externally to serve as wealth advisors to the firm's high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth clients.



