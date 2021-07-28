Wilmington Trust Hires Dana S. Dotoli as Senior Wealth Advisor Serving the West Coast Region

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announces that Dana S. Dotoli has joined the team as a senior wealth advisor, responsible for providing comprehensive wealth management advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations and endowments throughout Southern California. She will work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial strategies to help clients meet their current needs and plan for their long-term objectives. Dana will also coordinate the various services her clients require based on their unique needs, including investment management, planning, trust, private banking, and family office services.

"We are excited to bring Dana's expertise to our team here in Los Angeles and the West Coast," says Brian Oard, regional president for Wilmington Trust's West Coast region. "Dana's understanding of unique wealth management solutions for clients, families, and professionals will be a valuable addition to our team of advisors."

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Dana was a senior relationship manager at HSBC Private Bank, serving both the Orange County and San Diego markets. She worked closely with corporate executives, professionals, and multigenerational families to provide wealth management solutions. Prior to joining HSBC, Dana was with the Wells Fargo Private Bank where she was a leading relationship manager.

"I look forward to being a part of the team and providing tailored solutions to unique client needs," says Dana. "It is exciting to be part of a strong wealth advisor team, serving clients on the West Coast and beyond."

Dana holds a Juris Doctorate from Western State College of Law at Westcliff University, an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University, and a bachelor's degree in political science from Penn State University.

Dana is a member of the State Bar of New Mexico and has provided many hours of pro-bono legal assistance as part of her commitment to her local community. She is a member of several sections of the Orange County Bar Association. She has served as a board member for the Children's Grief Center and a volunteer at Camp Corazon—an extended weekend grief camp for children who suffered traumatic losses. She also delivers various Junior Achievement modules, including Entrepreneurship for high school students.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

