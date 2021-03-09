Wilmington Trust Names Abby Mrozinski as Head of Global Capital Markets

"During my more three-decade tenure at Wilmington Trust, I have been privileged to work with and lead the best teams in the industry," said Jack Beeson, head of Global Capital Markets. "I couldn't think of a more qualified person to take the reins, drive the business forward, and deliver the excellence that our clients and partners expect. It is with personal pride and the utmost confidence that I pass the baton to Abby, who will not only be a responsible steward of the business we built, but central to its continued transformation and success."

Abby has served as chief financial officer for the firm's wealth and Institutional Client Services for the past four years and has guided institutional clients for more than 15 years, by providing strategic support as a relationship manager and in various other capacities. In 2011, she was a key leader in the merger of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank, making strategic recommendations to executive management in the risk management and long-term planning phases of the $351 million transaction.

Following the merger, Abby joined the GCM relationship management team responsible for some of the largest transactions in the business' history as a corporate trustee. She was then asked to take on the CFO role, where she has supervised all financial matters related to the bank's Wealth and Institutional Client Services division, which has grown to become the third-largest business within M&T Bank by revenue. In 2019, Abby was named to the national American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking: NEXT list, which recognizes the top 15 women in the banking profession, under age 40.

"Abby is an incredibly thoughtful and respected leader. She embodies everything we aspire to be as an organization—highly skilled, client-focused, and possessing a breadth of deep experience," said Bill Farrell, head of Wilmington Trust Institutional Client Services. "Her leadership and insights in institutional services will enable us to enhance our premiere global solutions and develop the necessary talent and capabilities needed for the team to continue growing in our markets—both familiar and those new to us."

The GCM business provides trustee, custody, fixed income, investment management, loan agency, default/bankruptcy, and other special corporate services to sophisticated enterprises in more than 90 countries. It is the largest practice within Wilmington Trust's Institutional Client Services division, one of its core businesses. As part of her new role, Abby will identify top talent, recognized globally for their expertise, knowledge of applicable laws and longstanding ties to relevant communities, as the business expands its geographic footprint and looks to bolster its status as a top-five U.S. and European corporate trust and agency provider.

"I'm honored to take on this role, building on our established reputation for offering clients a customized approach, even in the most complicated transactions, and delivering positive outcomes. I see robust opportunities for growth, while leading a talented team that is sharply aware of our clients' evolving needs in this space, especially during the most difficult of times," said Abby.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institutional Services including institutional trust, agency, asset management, retirement plan, agency, asset management, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. Wilmington Trust provides direct trust, custody, and fiduciary services for retirement plans, companies, foundations, organizations and financial institutions.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust maintains offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Paris, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

