Wilmington Trust Names Fiona Boger as Head of its M&A Shareholder Representative Business

WILMINGTON, Del., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, N.A., a leader in corporate and institutional trust services, today announced Fiona Boger will become head of its M&A Shareholder Representative Business, a new product offering from Wilmington Trust. In this role, Fiona will be responsible for the development, strategy, and day-to-day management of the business. She will report to Wilmington Trust's Head of M&A Administration, Laron Galea.

"It's not every day you come across talented people like Fiona," said Laron. "Her proven ability to nurture business offerings to their fullest potential, along with her technical and leadership skills, will enable us to enhance our new M&A shareholder business. We are truly honored and grateful to have her join our team."

Fiona previously worked for SRS Acquiom for over eight years, most recently as an Escrow & Paying Agent executive. At SRS Acquiom, she was initially responsible for ensuring contract compliance, resolution of indemnification claims, and coordinating the distribution of proceeds to shareholders post-closing. She then moved to manage the escrow and payments department, which included the team of relationship managers who handled all escrow, payments, and document solicitation engagements. Throughout this evolution, she learned the entirety of the post-closing process and how to alleviate various pain points clients were experiencing. In addition, Fiona helped grow the company from its startup stage to a well-known player in the industry. She obtained her Juris Doctor from the University of Colorado and was a winner of the 2018 M&A Advisor Emerging Leaders Award.

"I'm looking forward to joining the team of industry leaders at Wilmington Trust," said Fiona. "It is an exciting opportunity to help build out a business line that will serve our clients with the high-quality knowledge and expertise to which they have become accustomed and which they deserve."

The M&A Shareholder Representative Business, a division of Wilmington Trust's Global Capital Markets division, provides professional management and representation of the selling shareholders' rights during the post-closing period of private target transactions. These technical experts work with former management members to resolve indemnification claims, negotiate purchase price adjustments, monitor and pursue earn-outs, and coordinate escrow releases to the benefit of the selling shareholders. Their responsibilities also include fielding inquiries from the selling shareholders to help alleviate any questions or concerns throughout the closing and post-closing process.

Wilmington Trust offers specialized trust services for capital markets financing structures and can help execute and navigate complex M&A transactions. Over the past five years, Wilmington Trust's M&A Administration business has more than doubled in size, making it one of the fastest growing practices in the market. The team services 3,200 M&A accounts and administers 24,000 M&A payments annually, valued at $29 billion.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institutional Services including institutional trust, agency, asset management, retirement plan, agency, asset management, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. Wilmington Trust provides direct trust, custody, and fiduciary services for retirement plans, companies, foundations, organizations, and financial institutions.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust maintains offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Paris, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

