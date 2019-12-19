Wilmington Trust Promotes Lauren Mance to Institutional Client Services Investment Leader

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in corporate and institutional services, announced it has promoted Lauren Mance to the newly created position of Investment Leader for its Institutional Client Services (ICS) business. In this role, Mance will set and lead the investment strategy for the firm's Global Capital Markets (GCM) and Retirement and Institutional Custody Services (RICS) segments. She will report to F. Jim Della Sala, Head of Strategy and Product Development.

"In an uncertain global economic environment characterized by persistently low yields, I am thrilled to be a part of an organization where I can help deliver investment solutions for our clients to meet these challenges," said Mance. "I'm looking forward to building long-term relationships with our GCM clients as a key contact for their investment decisions and helping to optimize our RICS third-party functions to enhance service to our retirement planning clients."

Working closely with the GCM sales team, Mance will help deliver relevant investment solutions for clients, including external funds and internally manufactured products. She will also support RICS as a member of the firm's Investment Policy Oversight Committee (IPOC) and RICS Management Committee, where she will oversee RICS third-party manager research and sub-advisor selection.

"Our global ICS client base has more than doubled over the past three years, which necessitated creating the Investment Leader role to further expand and deepen our relationships," said Della Sala. "Our business is built on consistently providing quality service and products for our clients. Promoting an experienced professional with Lauren's deep expertise into this role helps us continue to fulfill that mission and strengthens our position as the provider of choice in this space."

A Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder with an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, Mance brings more than a decade of experience in institutional investing to an ICS team that numbers more than 1,000 employees. She joined Wilmington Trust in 2018 as Vice President, Business Planning & Analytics, and Product Owner of the Wealth Management advisor experience. In this capacity, she led the creation of a new platform for staff to more effectively serve clients. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Mance also held leadership roles and managed investment portfolios at PNC Financial Services and The Vanguard Group.

Wilmington Trust offers specialized trust services for capital markets financing structures, customized institutional investment capabilities and institutional custody services for clients in more than 90 countries.

