Wilmington Trust's Sharon Klein Named to Three Forbes 2024 Award Lists

Named Top Women Wealth Advisor, Best-In-State Wealth Advisor, and Best-In-State Women Advisor

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust today announced that Sharon Klein, president of the firm's Family Wealth, Eastern U.S. Region and head of its National Matrimonial/Divorce Advisory Practice, has been named to three leading Forbes lists for 2024: America's Top Women Wealth Advisors, Best-In-State Wealth Advisor, and Best-In-State Women Advisor. These annual rankings showcase the top U.S. advisors and Forbes has featured Klein as a Top Advisor in multiple categories since 2020.

"Sharon's inclusion on these esteemed lists is a testament to her commitment to her craft and the unwavering support she provides to our clients," said Doris Meister, Wilmington Trust's CEO and Chairman. "This recognition is well-deserved, and Sharon's leadership in these critical topic areas is a significant differentiator for our firm and for our clients."

Klein is responsible for coordinating delivery of all Wealth Management services, leading teams of professionals across the areas of planning, trust, investment management, family office, and private banking, to high-net-worth clients. As head of Wilmington Trust's National Matrimonial/Divorce Advisory Practice and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, Sharon oversees teams that collaborate with advisors and their clients to offer a comprehensive set of solutions for those impacted by divorce.

Klein, who has over 25 years of experience in wealth advisory, is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, a selective professional organization of preeminent estate planning attorneys in the U.S. and abroad. Sharon was inducted into the Estate Planning Hall of Fame in 2021.

"It's a privilege to work with my team, provide comprehensive wealth management solutions, and build enduring client relationships," said Klein. "I am honored by Forbes' continued recognition of our team's work and our dedication to serve our clients."

The Forbes rankings developed by SHOOK Research blend qualitative and quantitative evaluation methods. The final rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process, utilizing interviews and financial data to consider factors such as revenue generation and client retention. These rankings aim to assist investors in choosing the right financial advisor, emphasizing best practices, client relationships and industry expertise.

About Wilmington Trust

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients internationally.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

