Wilson Daniels Announces Release of Bisol1542 Jeio Prosecco Rosé DOC

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer Wilson Daniels has announced the launch of the first Prosecco Rosé DOC from premiere Italian Prosecco Superiore brand Bisol1542 which will be released November 2020 (SRP $16.99). This launch coincides with the introduction of Prosecco rosé by Italy's Prosecco DOC Consortium — a response to the record popularity of both sparkling and rosé wines.

Jeio Prosecco Rosé DOC is set apart from others in the emerging category by its quality and care, in the same way Bisol1542's other wines are. Since 1542, the generations of work the Bisol1542 family have done in the steep hills of Valdobbiadene have given them a strong understanding of the land and the importance of its fruit, and in addition to the winery's own Glera grapes, all of the Pinot Noir used in Jeio Prosecco Rosé Millesimato 2019 Is carefully sourced from the highest quality single-vineyards of the Prosecco Superiore region.

A 2019 vintage Brut offering (6.5g/L) composed of 85% Glera and 15% Pinot Noir grapes using the Martinotti (i.e. Charmat in Italy) Method, Jeio Prosecco Rosé DOC is soft, effervescent, and crisply mineral-forward at 11% ABV. An elegant shade of coral pink with fresh notes of rose, wild strawberry, lychee, and lemon flowers, its harmoniously fruity nose, delicate vinosity, luscious sapidity, and fine, creamy perlage are all welcome additions to a range of occasions, from casual to celebratory, making it a versatile and easy addition to any wine cellar or rack.

"We were very excited to learn about the Prosecco DOC Consortium's decision to include Prosecco Rosé — Bisol's Jeio Prosecco Rosé will be an authentic approach with Pinot Noir sourced from their origins in Valdobiaddene," says Wilson Daniels president Rocco Lombardo. "Prosecco has experienced record growth in the American market, and Bisol1542's expression of the crossroads of rosé and sparkling wine has limitless potential."

Released in limited quantities, Bisol1542 Jeio Prosecco DOC Rosé will certainly affirm 21st generation winemakers Gianluca and Desiderio Bisol's reputations as master winemakers and innovators in luxury sparkling wine.

"Bringing the finest Prosecco Rosé to the American market is an honor for our family and business, and we're eagerly anticipating an excellent reception of these outstanding bottles," says Gianluca Bisol. Pioneers in the art of crafting Prosecco Superiore, Bisol1542 will be among the first Italian luxury brands to popularize this vibrant, food-friendly new variety with the initial shipments of Bisol1542 Jeio Prosecco Rosé DOC.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

About Bisol1542:

The rich history of Bisol's people dates back to 1542, when the Bisol family first began cultivating grapes. Today, Gianluca Bisol has assumed the role of president and ambassador while his brother, Desiderio, holds the position of chief enologist and technical director. With 500 years of winemaking tradition, Bisol1542 produces a range of manually farmed and internationally recognized Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG crus. For more information about the brand, please visit @bisolprosecco.

