Wilson Daniels Announces the 2021 Wilson Daniels Master Exam Scholarship in Partnership with the Somm Foundation

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce that it will offer the Wilson Daniels Master Exam Scholarship in partnership with the Somm Foundation for the fourth consecutive year. The scholarship grants eight applicants the chance to further their education with a $2,000 subsidy towards the Master Sommelier and Master of Wine certifications.

"Wine education has always been central to the Wilson Daniels value system," said Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "Highlighting our strongest industry professionals and enabling them to continue to excel has never been more important. Though our partnership with the Somm Foundation, we are proud to continue to invest in the futures of dedicated wine professionals, and in the future of the wine industry as a whole."

Sommeliers are vital ambassadors for Wilson Daniels' luxury portfolio of family-owned, environmentally conscious wineries, and supporting the profession is an enduring core value of the Napa-based importer.

For scholarship eligibility, applicants must have applied to or completed their Master of Wine Exam (Stage 2) and/or the Court of Master Sommeliers Master Exam (theory, practical and tasting). Applicants must be United States citizens, and selection is based on a combination of merit and need. The scholarship may be awarded retroactively.

The 2021 application window is now open, and the application deadline is September 12th. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.sommfoundation.com/scholarship/wilson-daniels/.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

Media Contact:

Claire Gibbs

Media Relations and Communications Manager

[email protected]

212.823.6261

SOURCE Wilson Daniels

Related Links

http://www.wilsondaniels.com

