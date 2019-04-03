Wilson Daniels Appoints Shannon Coursey As Senior Vice President & National Sales Manager

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer Wilson Daniels has announced Shannon Coursey as the company's new Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager, effective April 1st. This role oversees the management of Wilson Daniels' national sales team and network of distributor relationships across the country.

Having begun her wine career in wholesale, Coursey pivoted to the supplier side, working for esteemed importer Vineyard Brands for five years. There, she drove business to achieve record sales for the company in New York before taking a position at Wilson Daniels as Northeast Division Manager in 2015.

"Shannon's contributions to the growth of our Northeast Division, consisting of 14 states ranging from Virginia to Maine, and the development of Wilson Daniels Wholesale on the East Coast have been instrumental to the company's success," says Wilson Daniels President Rocco Lombardo. "With her commitment, and the manner in which she's carried herself in managing our relationships with the distributor network, our winery partners and the trade, we've experienced unprecedented growth while enhancing the position of Wilson Daniels Nationally."

Shannon previously held the title of Vice President – Northeast Division at Wilson Daniels, where she doubled the company's business in New England and the mid-Atlantic, among other achievements.

"The opportunity to work with the Wilson Daniels team as Senior Vice President & National Sales Manager is an honor and gives me great pride – the energy within the company is contagious," says Coursey. "I look forward to leading this exceptionally talented sales team on a National level as we collaborate with our esteemed producers, and our key distributor partnerships. I see unlimited potential for Wilson Daniels in the future."

Among Coursey's new responsibilities are overseeing sales at a National level, collaborating with Wilson Daniels' marketing and our winery partners, as well as applying leadership and decision-making skills across the company.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

Press Contact:

Alexandra Schrecengost

AVP, Public Relations, Wilson Daniels

AlexSchrecengost@wilsondaniels.com

SOURCE Wilson Daniels

Related Links

http://www.wilsondaniels.com

