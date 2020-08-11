Wilson Daniels Expands National Accounts Division

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels has relaunched its national accounts division with three new additions to the national marketing company's roster. Chris Pedersen, Thomas Galli, and Brian Phillips come to the company from the on-premise side of fine wine, and share a longstanding, multifaceted understanding of the industry.

"I'm proud to introduce the newest members of the Wilson Daniels family," says WD President Rocco Lombardo, who will oversee the new directors. "By investing in the national accounts segment with the hires of Chris, Tom, and Brian, we're actively strengthening the core of our business to enhance our go to market capabilities and ensure continued growth well into the future."

Wilson Daniels National Accounts Director (Western U.S.) Chris Pedersen began a career in fine wine sales with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits of California in the San Francisco market. Pedersen then moved to Young's Market Company, where he held the positions of VP Division Sales Manager, Director of Hotels and Regional Accounts, and most recently Director of National Accounts, managing YMCO's 10-state corporate hotel business.

Wilson Daniels National Accounts Director (Eastern U.S.) Tom Galli has held management and director-level positions in marketing, regional sales, and most recently, national accounts. Galli's work with Banfi, Santa Margherita, and Deutsch Family over the past decade will bring essential insight in developing national account relationships in the eastern U.S.

Wilson Daniels National Accounts Director (Central U.S.) Brian Phillips has held numerous positions in the hospitality sector in Texas and Florida and is an Advanced Sommelier with The Court of Master Sommeliers. Phillips joined Darden Restaurant Brands, the largest full-service restaurant group in the world, in 2013 as an operating partner before transitioning to a corporate position. Most recently, Phillips served as Darden's Director of Beverage.

Before the pandemic, Wilson Daniels' business was conducted 57% on-premise. Faced with the challenges ahead, the company has transitioned focus successfully with dynamic growth with independent retail now up 30% and 40% increase with regional and national chains — and the club business doubling.

"It's our goal to increase focus on national accounts and off-premise sales while still supporting on-premise efforts as they work to reopen," adds Lombardo. "By adding resources at this level, we ensure this department will play a critical role with the development of our brands nationally in top grocers and retail shops across the country."

The National Accounts Directors bring with them a broad range of experiences, specializations, and certifications throughout the hospitality and luxury wine sectors, from winemaking to complex marketing campaigns and national sales strategy. Optimizing Wilson Daniels' outreach and continuing to adapt operations to rapid and gradual change, the directors will serve to reinforce the company's forward momentum.

