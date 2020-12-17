Wilson Daniels Partners with the Historic Provence Winery, Commanderie de Peyrassol

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer Wilson Daniels has announced the portfolio addition of Commanderie de Peyrassol to its national portfolio — a partnership etched in the foothills on the north side of the Massif des Maures in Provence — with the national launch scheduled for February 2021. Commanderie de Peyrassol represents the truest essence of what defines the Wilson Daniels Portfolio — family owned, estate driven, organic and biodynamic producers with a multi-generational effort spanning centuries.

Commanderie de Peyrassol is rich in historical significance with the property recording its first harvest in 1256. Founded by the Knights Templar in the 13th century and combining modern winemaking with a respect for their estate's lineage, the Austruy family continues the revitalization started by Françoise Rigord in the late 1970s, who came to be known as "La Dame de Peyrassol." Since 2001, when the property was acquired by Philippe Austruy, the family has dedicated extensive resources to improving the natural health of the vineyards and restoring the winery and Commanderie. Today the property is managed by Philippe's nephew Alban Cacaret along with a team of experts from the vineyard to the cellar.

"The partnership with Peyrassol reflects our commitment to family estates with historical significance." says Wilson Daniels president Rocco Lombardo. "Working with the Austruy family at Peyrassol represents a long history of winemaking tradition, culminating in their restoration of this truly spirited terroir."

The clay and limestone soil and Mediterranean climate of the foothills of Massif des Maures are suited to 10 different varietals, allowing Peyrassol to create authentic and complex blends in their state-of-the-art winery. The renovations of the past 20 years also included expanded lodging in the Commanderie, an on-site restaurant, and an extensive contemporary art collection that spans the estate, embellishing the experience of a winery visit.

In all of their efforts, Peyrassol places an emphasis on respecting the history of the estate while looking towards the future. As part of this philosophy, they've collaborated with local growers to expand their offerings with a broader assortment of varietal wines.

"The whole team at Peyrassol and myself are very excited to join the Wilson Daniels family," says Austruy. "This new chapter in the life of the Commanderie should allow us, with the strength of Rocco's team, to broaden our visibility and position in the US market while still focusing on bringing the best wines from our beautiful Provence region. Sharing the same values for long term relationships and excellence, we look forward to a successful future for Peyrassol and Wilson Daniels."

Wilson Daniels will launch the full range of rosés from the Commanderie in February with the 2020 vintage with a goal to elevate the recognition of this estate to its rightful place as a true benchmark in Côtes de Provence. The range includes the Château Peyrassol, Clos Peyrassol, 1204, Croix de Peyrassol, Réserve des Templiers and Cuvée des Commandeurs.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

About Commanderie de Peyrassol

The Commanderie de Peyrassol is a wine estate located in Provence, in the foothills of the Massif des Maures. Founded in the 13th century by the Templars, it has crossed the centuries and has always produced wine and olive oil. The estate is comprised of nearly 1000 hectares and includes 90 hectares of vines which produce AOP Côtes de Provence wines. Its famous rosé wines with their racy mineral elegance have made its reputation and are present on the most refined tables. The owner's collection of contemporary art displayed in the landscapes of garrigues and vineyards, his gourmet stopover and his guest rooms, make it a place where life is good. The art of wine and the art of living in Provence are Peyrassol's signature.

www.peyrassol.com

Press Contact:

Scott Diaz

VP, Marketing, Wilson Daniels

[email protected]

SOURCE Wilson Daniels

Related Links

http://www.wilsondaniels.com

