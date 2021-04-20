Wilson Daniels Welcomes Famille Joly to Loire Valley Portfolio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury wine importer Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce a new partnership with Loire Valley producer Famille Joly. Owned and operated by the Joly family, the 12th century estate is comprised of three biodynamic Chenin Blanc vineyards anchored around the family monopole, Clos de la Coulée de Serrant. Nicolas Joly is renowned as a leader of biodynamic viticulture, and his wines strive to reflect the harmony of nature, expressing the differences inherent in each of the single vineyard sites.

"With their terroir-focused approach, multi-generational family oversight, and commitment to the highest standards of biodynamic production, the Famille Joly wines could not be more at home in the Wilson Daniels portfolio," said Wilson Daniels President Rocco Lombardo. "This partnership will bring these unique Chenin Blancs and the important history of the monopole Clos de la Coulée de Serrant to a market eager for consciously-crafted wines."



Within the seven hectares of the monopole Clos de la Coulée de Serrant AOC—located in the Savennières appellation—lies a centuries-old monastery where Nicolas Joly resides today. The surrounding vineyards were first planted in 1130 by Cistercian monks and have consistently been planted to vines ever since, with 2020 marking the 890th consecutive harvest. The 35- to 80-year-old vines grow on steep south-facing slopes with shale outcropping and quartz throughout the soil, giving the monopole's namesake wine exquisite minerality.



The second wine is the Clos de la Bergerie, made from 3.2 hectares of vines in AOC Roche aux Moine. The east-facing vineyards have a gentler slope, but a similar soil composition. The third and final wine is the Les Vieux Clos in the AOC Savennières, from 25- to 30-year-old vines on steep east-facing slopes with slightly sandier soil.



The resulting wines are a study in micro-climate, as each are treated the same way in the cultivation process, cellar, and bottle, allowing the natural character of the sites to shine through.



"Our wines are oriented to an experienced consumer with an appreciation for our biodynamic philosophy, which allows the originality of our own AOC to fully express itself in the bottle without the support of oenology," said Nicolas Joly, Proprietor of Famille Joly. "We chose this partnership with Wilson Daniels because of the high level of understanding of their customers, and the full support of their team."



The wines have been recognized throughout their long history by royalty, critics, and many others, and Wilson Daniels anticipates placing them at the forefront of the growing United States market for white wines from France. All three wines from the 2019 vintage are available nationwide beginning May 2021.



About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.



About Famille Joly

Famille Joly was purchased by André and Denise Joly in 1962. Following a successful career in finance, their son, Nicolas, returned to the estate in 1976 to take over the family business. Since 1981, the vineyard has been managed according to biodynamic principles certified by Demeter. Animals (cows, horses, sheep, goats, bees, etc.) are present to balance the monoculture of vines. In 2002, Nicolas' daughter Virginie joined the adventure, followed by his son Vincent in 2016. Famille Joly is a true family effort in a place of paradise. For more information, visit https://coulee-de-serrant.com/en/home/.



Media Contact:

Claire Gibbs

Media Relations and Communications Manager

[email protected]

212.823.6261

SOURCE Wilson Daniels

Related Links

http://www.wilsondaniels.com

