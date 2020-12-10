Wilson Daniels Welcomes New Western Division Vice President

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels has expanded its senior national sales management team with the appointment of Mindy Hewitson as Vice President of Sales – Western Division. Hewitson is a natural addition to the Wilson Daniels team, having spent the past nineteen years of her impressive career focusing on fine wine within Youngs Market.

Hewitson began her wine career at Young's Market as a distributor sales representative before becoming a Key Account Manager. She was then promoted to Division Manager for the fine wine division of Youngs Market, The Estates Group, and subsequently Vice President of Sales in Arizona. She comes to Wilson Daniels with an extensive background in fine wine and a clear dedication to Wilson Daniels' portfolio and ideals.

"Mindy's extensive experience in the Wholesale tier with Young's in California and Arizona will be invaluable in forging our path forward in the West." says WD President Rocco Lombardo. "Having personally witnessed her work ethic and competitiveness, we look forward to her continued success as a member of the Wilson Daniels family."

In addition to her professional experience, Hewitson holds her Masters in Business Administration from Western International University and her Diploma from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. Mindy has consistently demonstrated a team approach and ability to collaborate in all phases of business. There is no doubt there will be a renewed energy and perspective in the Western Division. She will report to Shannon Coursey, Senior Vice President of National Sales.

"I am thrilled and honored to be joining the Wilson Daniels team," says Hewitson. "After working with this portfolio for many years on the distributor side, I feel very proud to become a part of this exceptional organization and represent such outstanding producers."

Hewitson lives in Arizona with her significant other Paul and has two sons. She will be leading a team of seven in achieving goal attainment, creating and implementing sales initiatives, managing distributor relationships and driving revenue growth throughout the Western market.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

