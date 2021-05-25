Wilson Daniels Welcomes Quinta da Côrte as First Winery in Portugal Portfolio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce the addition of Quinta da Côrte to its national portfolio, marking its first venture into Portugal. Situated in the heart of the Douro Valley in Cima Corgo, the 19th century estate encompasses the core values of Wilson Daniels – a family-owned producer of historical significance crafting terroir-driven wines.

With the first plantings recorded on the estate in 1814, Quinta da Côrte remains committed to producing indigenous grape varietals—namely Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Roriz, and Tinta Barroca—across its 25 hectares of classification A vineyards. Owned by the Austruy family—whose historic Provence winery Commanderie de Peyrassol joined the Wilson Daniels portfolio in April—Quinta da Côrte adheres to a philosophy that prizes sustainable viticulture to encourage the natural balance between the vines and the land.

"I'm excited to expand our working relationship with the Austruy family and to welcome Quinta da Côrte to Wilson Daniels," said Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "Philippe and his team take exceptional care to produce wines that are expressive of a sense of place and thus represent the pinnacle that can be achieved in a region. Entering the Douro with Quinta da Côrte—who is deeply committed to terroir expression, minimal intervention, and hospitality—made perfect sense for our portfolio."

Quinta da Côrte was maintained by the same local farmer until 1927, when the Pacheco e Irmãos family purchased the vineyards. At the time, the grapes were sold to the major port-producing families of the region who crafted them into single-vineyard, small production vintage port.

Then in 2012, Philippe Austruy traveled to the Douro, where he swiftly fell in love with the Quinta. With its northern exposure and distinctive schist soils, he recognized the vineyard's propensity for producing red wines of great opulence and purchased the estate. Austruy carefully and methodically renovated the historic vineyard, winemaking facilities, and La Casa, a 19th century structure on the estate containing guest accommodations and an on-site restaurant for visitors.

The Quinta produced its first wine under its own name with the 2013 vintage – an elegant Douro red displaying the excellence of the terroir. Today, Quinta da Côrte offers a boutique collection featuring two dry red wines, along with an exclusive, late bottled field blend and a selection of premium tawny wines. In the very best of years, the family also produces a masterfully crafted vintage port.

"Quinta da Côrte has been a labor of love from the beginning," said Philippe Austruy, Proprietor of Quinta da Côrte. "It's been 15 years since we embarked upon this adventure in the Douro, and our drive to produce high quality wines in the fine Portuguese tradition has remained steadfast. The Wilson Daniels team understands and appreciates this dedication, and has already proven themselves to be an equally-committed partner, first with Peyrassol and now with Quinta da Côrte."

Wilson Daniels will launch the full range of dry red wines and ports from the Quinta this May, including Princesa 2018, the flagship Quinta da Côrte 2016, Porto Vintage 2015, Porto Late Bottled Vintage 2015, Porto Tawny 10 Years, and Porto Tawny 20 Years.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

About Quinta da Côrte

Located in the golden triangle which contains the world's most prestigious Quintas, the Quinta da Côrte takes pride in its unique personality. Purchased by Philippe Austruy in 2013, the Quinta has been the object of a substantial program of investment aimed at achieving the level of excellence which this superb terroir is capable of producing. By treating the land with respect and using traditional methods updated in the light of the latest advances, Quinta da Côrte produces wines with great depth of character. Its authentic style bears eloquent testimony to a combination of great native varieties and schist soils. To learn more about Quinta da Côrte, visit www.quintadacorte.com.

