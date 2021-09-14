Wilson Daniels Welcomes Scott Ehrlich and Jerred Wolff in Leadership Roles

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce the appointments of Scott Ehrlich as Vice President of Marketing and Jerred Wolff as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Oregon-based Galaxy Wine Company, effective September 13th. Both positions will report directly to Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels.

Ehrlich was most recently the Vice President of Marketing at Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, where he led strategy and brand marketing for 13 fine wine brands. Previously he was the Director of Portfolio Strategy and Channel Marketing for luxury wines at Constellation Brands, as well as the Director of Marketing for luxury imports at Ste. Michelle Wine Estates.

"Scott's vast experience in the luxury and fine wine sector makes him deeply attuned to the workings of Wilson Daniels' 37 family-owned producers who represent the quality pinnacle in their regions," said Wilson Daniels President Rocco Lombardo. "On top of his fine wine experience, Scott also possesses a larger luxury consumer marketing background which will greatly benefit our partners in our overall route-to-market strategy. He's an incredibly dynamic individual, and I'm excited to have him on board."

Helming the 65-person Galaxy team is Wolff, who was formerly the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Vehrs Distributing as well as Director of Trade Development for Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, both positions he held in the Pacific Northwest. Prior to that, Wolff held various fine wine sales roles in his eight years with Palm Bay International.



"Jerred has more than 15 years of direct, hands-on experience in the Pacific Northwest—which lends an immediacy to the operational and commercial expertise he brings to the organization—but even more critically, he has extensive knowledge of the business development side," said Lombardo. "Jerred's really seen the business from all lenses, and I'm confident that his varied experiences will contribute to his success in managing the Galaxy business directly in his new role."

Ehrlich will re-locate to California from New York to lead the 10-person Marketing team from Wilson Daniels' Napa headquarters, while Wolff will run Galaxy's operations from his home base in Seattle.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.



About Wilson Daniels Wholesale

Wilson Daniels Wholesale is a family-owned distributor representing the world's premium wines in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Oregon. Wilson Daniels Wholesale partners with family-owned producers dedicated to crafting terroir-driven, expressive wines with natural methods. Wilson Daniels Wholesale values family, heritage, and wines of distinction. Headquartered in New York City, the company's offices and tasting room are located in Manhattan's historic and architecturally-rich Flatiron District.

About Galaxy Wine Company

Galaxy Wine Company is the third-largest wine wholesaler in a state renowned for a discerning collective palate. Since its inception in 1999 by industry veterans Matt Elsen and Bob Liner, Galaxy is proud to represent more than 400 distinguished producers, introducing them to Oregon oenophiles both in retail and restaurants. Galaxy has garnered a reputation for the quality of the wines offered, the knowledgeable staff, and the unrivaled customer service.



Media Contact:

Claire Gibbs

Media Relations and Communications Manager

[email protected]

212.823.6261

SOURCE Wilson Daniels

Related Links

http://www.wilsondaniels.com

