Wilson Daniels Wholesale Appoints Melissa Shea and Hristo Zisovski as New York Sales Managers

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels Wholesale has strengthened its New York Sales team with the appointment of Melissa Shea and Hristo Zisovski as the management team for the New York Metro area. Their vast wine industry experience on both the supplier and restaurant tiers will provide a diverse perspective with their new positions at Wilson Daniels.

"Melissa and Hristo are exciting additions to the Wilson Daniels family, and mark an important step in our commitment to our New York City business," said Senior Vice President of Sales Benjamin Kirschner, who oversees the new managers. "We have remained committed and active with our restaurant and retail partners throughout the pandemic, and Melissa and Hristo are a talented team who will lead our continued growth during this period of recovery and beyond."

Melissa Shea comes to Wilson Daniels Wholesale from E&J Gallo, where she was a Senior Luxury Portfolio Consultant for the New York Metro area. She has also served as Beverage Director for the Tao Restaurant Group, and is a Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW). She covers Long Island in addition to New York City's five boroughs.

Hristo Zisovski joins Wilson Daniels Wholesale from the Altamarea Group, where he served as the Corporate Beverage Director. He began working in his family's restaurant when he was young and continued onto key industry positions, including Chef Sommelier at Jean Georges. He is an Advanced Sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers, and also holds a Culinary Arts Degree from the Culinary Institute of America.

"Melissa and Hristo have the experience and knowledge to expertly share our portfolio of luxury wines," said Wilson Daniels President Rocco Lombardo. "Their history of success and clear passion for our portfolio of family-owned wineries will be a huge asset to our Wholesale division."

Together, Hristo and Melissa oversee the New York Wholesale team, manage account relationships, implement new programming initiatives, and achieve supplier sales goals. Over the past 18 months, Wilson Daniels Wholesale has accomplished a rapid increase in off-premise business, which they will maintain while continuing to expand their on-premise presence, which has been a driving force since the company's founding in 2015.

About Wilson Daniels Wholesale

Wilson Daniels Wholesale is a family-owned distributor representing the world's premium wines in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Oregon. Wilson Daniels Wholesale partners with family-owned producers dedicated to crafting terroir-driven, expressive wines with natural methods. Wilson Daniels Wholesale values family, heritage, and wines of distinction. Headquartered in New York City, the company's offices and tasting room are located in Manhattan's historic and architecturally-rich Flatiron District. To learn more about Wilson Daniels Wholesale, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

