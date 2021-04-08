Wilson Daniels Wholesale Welcomes Brooks Jorgensen as Senior Vice President, General Manager of Oregon's Galaxy Wine Company

"After a thirty-year working relationship—twenty-two of which have been spent as the formidable leaders of Galaxy—Matt and Bob's collective contribution to the fine wine community in Oregon is immeasurable," said Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "Which is why it was of paramount importance that their successor be an individual who has a deeply-rooted passion for fine wine and an authentic connection to the Pacific Northwest. I'm pleased to say that Brooks embodies both of these qualities, and I'm excited to welcome him to the Wholesale team."

Jorgensen was most recently the Vice President and General Manager of the Domaines & Estates division of Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, where he was responsible for sales execution across all business channels. Previously, he served as the Director of Sales for the Pacific Northwest at Moët Hennessy USA, based out of the Seattle area.

With a luxury and fine wine focus spanning his 20-year career, Jorgensen's experience directly aligns with the Wilson Daniels Wholesale commitment to historically significant, family-owned producers, and he will assuredly be the dynamic leader to usher Galaxy into its next chapter.

"For over two decades, Galaxy has epitomized fine wine distribution and marketing in the purest sense," said Jorgensen. "I'm immensely proud to be at the helm of a team that has always displayed such passion and perseverance, and I'm looking forward to working with our exceptional producers and customers to continue expanding the world of fine wine in Oregon."

Jorgensen will relocate to the Pacific Northwest from Texas where he will lead a team of sixty-five. In addition to his senior leadership duties, he will be responsible for recognizing new opportunities to drive business development efforts.

About Wilson Daniels Wholesale

Wilson Daniels Wholesale is a family-owned distributor representing the world's premium wines in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Oregon. Wilson Daniels Wholesale partners with family-owned producers dedicated to crafting terroir-driven, expressive wines with natural methods. Wilson Daniels Wholesale values family, heritage, and wines of distinction. Headquartered in New York City, the company's offices and tasting room are located in Manhattan's historic and architecturally-rich Flatiron District.

About Galaxy Wine Company

Galaxy Wine Company is the third-largest wine wholesaler in a state renowned for a discerning collective palate. Since its inception in 1999 by industry veterans Matt Elsen and Bob Liner, Galaxy is proud to represent more than 400 distinguished producers, introducing them to Oregon oenophiles both in retail and restaurants. Galaxy has garnered a reputation for the quality of the wines offered, the knowledgeable staff, and the unrivaled customer service.

Media Contact:

Claire Gibbs

Media Relations and Communications Manager

[email protected]

212.823.6261

SOURCE Wilson Daniels

Related Links

http://www.wilsondaniels.com

