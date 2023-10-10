Wilson Elser Achieves 2022 - 2023 Mansfield Certification Plus

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser today announced it has achieved 2022–2023 Mansfield Rule Plus certification.

"This is our second year participating in certification, and once more achieving the Plus Certification is a source of pride for the firm," said Wilson Elser Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee Chair Angela Russell. "Our firm leadership continues to demonstrate its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion across all leadership levels."

Carolyn O'Connor, Wilson Elser's Chair of Women Attorneys Valued & Empowered (WAVE), added, "Mansfield Certification Plus is a well-deserved recognition of the ways Wilson Elser is doing our part to build a more inclusive legal field by ensuring that our talent pipeline includes all sources of qualified talent."

The Mansfield Rule is a structured certification process designed to ensure all talent at participating law firms has a fair and equal opportunity to advance to leadership roles. The Plus designation indicates that Wilson Elser has made measured progress to increase inclusivity in leadership.

Of the 175 large law firms in the United States and Canada that participated in the 2022–2023 Mansfield Rule certification process, only half of those that were certified also achieved Plus certification. The one-year certification process is administered by Diversity Lab.

Wilson Elser has committed to participate in the 2023–2024 Mansfield Rule Certification. "Diversity, equity and inclusion are firm foundational values that are critical to our success," said Wilson Elser Chair Dan McMahon. "Achieving this certification confirms Wilson Elser's ongoing efforts to mirror the diversity of our clients and of the communities in which we practice while fulfilling our commitment to provide exceptional service."

2022-2023 U.S. & Canada Mansfield Certified Large & Midsize Firm Press Release (diversitylab.com)

About Wilson Elser

