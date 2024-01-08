Wilson Elser Announces 31 New Partners Across 18 of 44 Offices Nationwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser today announced the promotion of 31 attorneys to the partnership, effective January 1, 2024.

"Congratulations to Wilson Elser's new partner class," said Wilson Elser Chair Daniel J. McMahon. "They worked hard to achieve this recognition, and they exemplify the firm's core values in providing exceptional client service as outstanding lawyers and excellent business colleagues."

Wilson Elser's 2024 class of new partners represents a range of robust practice areas, including Complex Tort & General Casualty, Medical Malpractice & Health Care, Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability, Employment & Labor, Aviation & Aerospace, and Intellectual Property & Technology. They cover 18 of Wilson Elser's national network of 44 offices, including offices in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, DC and Wisconsin.

Taylor H. Allin (Phoenix, Arizona) practices in complex litigation involving transportation, general liability and employment matters. He is licensed in multiple jurisdictions and oversees trucking litigation throughout the United States.

Kyle P. Barrett (Atlanta, Georgia) handles insurance coverage matters with an emphasis on coverage determinations, claims handling, settlement negotiations, bad faith avoidance and coverage litigation.

Stephen J. Barrett (New York, New York) practices in intellectual property and technology, with a wealth of experience prosecuting and defending complex commercial and intellectual property actions.

John Y. Benford (Orlando, Florida) handles commercial and business disputes, and has been a litigator in Florida for more than 25 years.

Robert W. Berbenich (New York, New York) practices in general liability claims, primarily transportation, construction and premises matters, representing public and private entities.

Cynthia S. Butera (White Plains, New York) has practiced for more than 25 years handling commercial litigation matters, contract drafting and negotiation, and corporate transactions. She is a licensed CPA who represents and defends accountants.

Donald G. Cassels III (New Orleans, Louisiana) practices in trials and appeals, representing a range of corporate and individual clients, focusing primarily on insurance defense and transportation litigation, including admiralty and maritime matters.

Thomas W. Comer (New York, New York) litigates insurance matters in state and federal courts on behalf of insurance companies and insureds, corporations, officers, municipalities and individuals. He regularly serves as lead trial attorney for the firm's clients in high-exposure lawsuits.

Kevin P. Farrell (Washington, DC) represents health care industry clients in complex business litigation and consumer disputes. He advises health care plans and their administrators concerning quality assurance and general risk management, regulatory compliance and government investigations. He also practices in government contract and other commercial litigation, representing clients in a range of cases.

David A. Frank (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) practices in aviation and aerospace representing businesses and insurers in state and federal courts across the country. He is a former Naval Flight Officer and flight instructor in the F-14 Tomcat and F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Rebecca R. Gelozin (White Plains, New York) practices in commercial litigation; she also provides advice and representation in connection with regulatory investigations and proceedings, risk management, ethics proceedings and transactional matters involving accountants and related professionals. In addition, she has experience representing plaintiffs in consumer law issues.

Valeria Granata (Los Angeles, California) defends claims related to general liability, business litigation, real estate litigation and cybersecurity matters, where she advises clients on state and federal laws.

Benjamin D. Greenfield (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York, New York) practices in general liability matters, focusing on premises liability, product liability, construction, and employment and labor law.

Madonna Herman (San Francisco, California) defends California employers against a variety of claims, including class actions, discrimination and harassment, wrongful termination, wage-and-hour matters, and retaliation.

Daniel S. Hurwitz (Los Angeles, California) litigates matters related to product liability, environmental, administrative law, trademark and copyright, mass torts, e-commerce, premises liability and business litigation.

Eleanor G. Jolley (Atlanta, Georgia, and Birmingham, Alabama) practices in general litigation and employment matters, focusing on aviation, employment, premises liability and transportation.

Jarad L. Kent (Dallas, Texas, and Tyler, Texas) practices in litigation, focusing on transportation, medical malpractice, oil field injuries, product liability, commercial litigation, construction defects and ERISA health care plans.

Patricia Lacy (White Plains, New York) practices in medical malpractice defense, representing doctors, hospitals, medical practices, and nursing and rehabilitation facilities.

Sean M. Monks (San Diego, California) litigates complex commercial matters such as derivative actions, trade secrets, unfair competition, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty, and related business torts.

Nicholas R. Napoli III (White Plains, New York) handles general liability matters, including premises liability, construction defect, labor and employment, and professional liability.

Marisa J. Okun (White Plains, New York) defends national insurance carriers facing general liability issues, premises liability, auto, property damage and trucking liability.

Rachel E. Reynolds (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) practices in general civil litigation, including premises liability and motor vehicle liability. She also is national coordinating counsel for a security and business services company that serves more than half of the Fortune 500.

Chris J. Richardson (Las Vegas, Nevada) practices in civil litigation, focusing on defending claims related to general liability, professional liability, personal injury, and business and real estate litigation.

Urvashi Sinha (New York, New York) has taken more than 30 cases to verdict in state and federal courts in New York and California. She was previously trial counsel handling high-exposure cases for the New York City Transit Authority and the New York City Law Department in defense of public schools, and New York's police and fire departments.

Stephen B. Smith (Dallas, Texas) handles transportation and insurance law, assisting clients with trucking defense litigation and related coverage issues. He also advises on transportation and motor truck cargo issues, property coverages and education law.

Erik J. Tomberg (Raleigh, North Carolina and Chicago, IL) focuses his practice on insurance coverage and coverage litigation. He represents insurers in disputes involving a variety of policies, including commercial general liability, directors and officers, and property. He also regularly handles civil litigation and appellate matters in state and federal courts.

Michael S. Weisenbach (St. Louis, Missouri) handles disputes for corporate and insurance clients in a wide range of litigation matters, including product liability, transportation claims and toxic torts. He has first-chair trial experience in state and federal courts and routinely advises clients on issues relating to e-Discovery.

Yakov P. Wiegmann (San Francisco, California) defends major technology companies in transportation and product liability matters. He also represents defendants in toxic tort and aviation cases. He is fluent in the Russian language.

Krystal Yearwood Moise (Orlando, Florida) practices in complex liability, defending clients in personal injury, premises liability, wrongful death, negligent security, product defect, auto accident liability, commercial litigation and construction defect, among others. She previously was an in-house attorney for a top-10 global property and casualty insurer.

Julia G. Young (Orlando, Florida) defends insurance carriers against breach of contract and bad faith claims brought by insureds. She has litigated hundreds of first-party residential and commercial property damage claims.

Rebecca A. Young (Birmingham, Alabama) practices in litigation, trying cases in state and federal court as first-chair attorney. She defends product liability, toxic exposure, complex mass actions, construction defect/ design claims, premises liability, and trucking and transportation cases, as well as general liability and casualty claims.

