Wilson Elser Announces Global Cyber Capabilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To combat the growing threat of cyber breaches, leading national law firm Wilson Elser and Legalign Global, a closely integrated alliance of "best in region" law firms focused on the insurance market, now offer a World-wide Cyber Response Solution to provide a seamless, cross-border response to cyber breaches.

The Legalign Cyber Response Solution is tailored to each incident to meet the needs of the client and includes a comprehensive range of services:

Breach Coach services;

Cyber Breach Response legal advice;

Cyber Breach Situation Room;

Cyber Breach Response Planner;

Cyber Breach Response Hotline;

Cyber coverage; and

Cyber litigation.

Internationally, there has been a dramatic rise in the sophistication, scale and impact of cyber-attacks, which are predicted to total $6 trillion annually by 2021.

Wilson Elser Chair Dan McMahon observed that a cyber breach "is often a borderless crime."

"But when that is the case," he continued, "our clients demand a coordinated global response and, together with our Legalign colleagues, we provide uninterrupted, cross-border capabilities. Our collective experience is unsurpassed and includes working on thousands of cyber breach responses for insurers in every major jurisdiction."

In the event of a cyber breach, the Legalign Global Team will be led and coordinated by experts based in the country or countries affected who offer local support and counsel. The global solution is designed to deliver excellent, efficient and cost-effective service, according to Wilson Elser Partner Anjali Das, co-chair of the firm's national Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice.

"Wilson Elser has a robust U.S. team of specialized Cyber attorneys who have collectively handled thousands of breach response matters. They are supported by the firm's vast national footprint consisting of 38 offices and more than 800 attorneys with expertise in every industry sector and practice area," Das added. "Our Cyber team commands the firm's full resources and our national network to address all the needs of our clients during a cyber incident – including the defense of lawsuits and responding to investigations or proceedings commenced by state and federal regulators. We are excited to leverage our U.S. expertise on a global level through our Legalign affiliations to provide worldwide breach response."

"Legalign Global's Cyber Response Solution is another example of how this cross-border alliance can meet the global needs of our clients," said Patrick Hill, partner and co-head of Cyber at DAC Beachcroft. "In today's economy, an increasing number of companies are conducting business across jurisdictions, which brings with it the risk of cyber-related incidents unimpeded by national boundaries. Wilson Elser's cyber team gives Legalign clients deep, broad coverage in the U.S."

"Underpinning our alliance is a set of global best practices and methodologies that allow us to provide consistent, responsive and cost-effective service," said Wilson Elser Partner Bennett Heller. "Partnering with DAC Beachcroft and other Legalign members on Cyber Response Solutions strengthens our position and allows us to provide international cyber breach services to our global insurers worldwide."

About Wilson Elser

Wilson Elser (www.wilsonelser.com) helps individuals and organizations transcend challenges and realize goals by offering an optimal balance of legal excellence and bottom-line value. More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes, across multiple industries and around the world. Wilson Elser has 38 strategically located offices in the United States and another in London. It is a founding member of Legalign Global, a close alliance of four of the world's leading insurance law firms created to assist companies doing business internationally. This depth and scale makes Wilson Elser one of the nation's most influential law firms, ranked in the AmLaw 200 and 56th in The National Law Journal's NLJ 500.

About Legalign Global

Legalign alliance members and their preferred firms include Wilson Elser (United States), DAC Beachcroft (United Kingdom), BLD Bach Langheid Dallmayr (Germany), Wotton + Kearney (Australasia) and The Arc Group Canada. Member and preferred firms collectively maintain 68 offices and employ more than 2,000 attorneys throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australasia.

SOURCE Wilson Elser