Wilson Elser Announces Move to Larger Quarters on Long Island, NY

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced that its Garden City, New York, office moved today to a new location in suburban East Meadow, New York, to accommodate a larger workforce.

With space totaling 13,357 square feet on the 7th floor of 90 Merrick Avenue, the office is designed to maximize natural light, which flows through to private offices and work stations. The CLK Properties building is near Hofstra Law School and the Nassau Coliseum, formerly the arena of the NHL's New York Islanders, and minutes from major highways on Long Island.

Wilson Elser's New York Metro Regional Managing Partner Patrick Geraghty oversees the firm's New York City, White Plains and Long Island offices. "We are very excited to address our clients' growing needs in the New York Metro region, particularly on Long Island," said Geraghty. "Our new facility, designed with clients and employees in mind, will enable us to increase our attorney presence, support further growth, and attract and retain even more legal talent to serve our clients."

More than 400 attorneys currently work in Wilson Elser's New York, White Plains and Long Island offices.

The new office will feature an agile work environment complete with a hoteling reservation system accessed by attorneys and staff via mobile devices or through an app on their computers. This will enable attorneys from our other offices to have seamless capabilities while on Long Island.

Wilson Elser selected its new office space through the Chicago office of Savills.

