Wilson Elser Dallas Office Moves to Santander Tower

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced that the 81 Wilson Elser attorneys and staff at its Dallas office have moved to a new location in the 50-story Santander Tower, effective today.

"The move allows the Dallas office to plan for its long-term strategic goals with the added benefit of an agile workspace to meet the needs of today's hybrid workforce and recruiting pool," said Dallas Regional Managing Partner J. Price Collins.

Santander Tower, formerly Thanksgiving Tower, is located at 1601 Elm Street next to Thanks-Giving Square in downtown Dallas; it was renamed in 2020 for Banco Santander. Wilson Elser's Dallas office was previously in the Bank of America Plaza at 901 Main Street.

Wilson Elser is located on the 26th floor of the building, where it built out an entirely new space complete with a hoteling reservation system accessed by attorneys and staff via mobile devices or through an app on their computers.

In addition to office space, Santander Tower has residential units, the Mint House hotel, and the Tower Club. The firm selected its new office space through the Dallas office of Cushman & Wakefield.

