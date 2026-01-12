Wilson Elser Elevates 41 to Partnership in 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser today announced the promotion of 41 attorneys to the partnership, effective January 1, 2026.

"It is my pleasure to announce our 2026 elevated partner class, reflecting our continued commitment to developing and advancing outstanding talent from within our firm," said Wilson Elser Chair Daniel J. McMahon. "These attorneys exemplify Wilson Elser's high standards of client service, professional integrity, and collegiality. I sincerely congratulate each of our new partners on reaching this significant milestone."

The new partner class represents a broad cross-section of the firm's core practice areas, reflecting the depth and range of services the firm delivers to its clients. Drawn from more than 20 offices nationwide, the class also underscores Wilson Elser's ability to seamlessly support clients across jurisdictions and markets.

The New Partners

Katherine M. Beres (Detroit, MI)

Katherine Beres focuses her practice on premises liability, automobile and trucking liability, professional liability, and insurance coverage disputes. Kate is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty and Transportation Practices.

Christin Brown (White Plains, NY)

Christin Brown focuses her practice on general liability in the areas of premises liability, labor law, personal injury, transportation and trucking liability, as well as sexual molestation and abuse claims. She is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

Carole J. Buckner (San Diego, CA)

Carole Buckner defends clients against claims related to professional liability, business, and real estate matters. She also has extensive experience defending employers and conducting workplace investigations. She is a member of the Professional Liability & Services and Employment & Labor Practices.

Roberto Caruso (New York, NY)

Roberto Caruso defends construction management, airport ground handling, airline and technology services companies, and product manufacturers in numerous claims ranging from labor law, commercial automobile liability, premises liability, airport accidents, product liability, breach of contract, and subrogation to insurance and indemnification claims. He is a member of the Aviation & Aerospace and Complex Tort & General Casualty Practices.

Corinne L. Conrad (Chicago, IL)

Corinne Conrad concentrates her civil litigation defense practice in the areas of premises liability, product liability, construction litigation, trucking and transportation, and employment. She is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

Blake H. Crawford (Dallas, TX)

Blake Crawford handles insurance coverage matters with an emphasis on commercial general liability and business auto liability claims, and also has extensive experience with professional liability claims, including D&O liability, employment practices liability, professional malpractice, and financial institution claims. He is a member of the Insurance & Reinsurance Coverage Practice.

Rachel A. Davis (White Plains, NY)

Rachel Davis is a civil litigator who focuses her practice on general liability and casualty matters, including premises liability, construction accidents, property damage, and New York Labor Law disputes. She represents well-known commercial, residential, and retail property owners, as well as big box stores, hospitals, and medical facilities. She practices in both federal and state courts and has second-seated several successful trial wins at Wilson Elser over the past decade. Rachel is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

Joanna L. DeLauro (New York, NY)

Joanna DeLauro assists clients in preventing, mitigating, and managing exposure through risk, crises, and claims and litigation management. She is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

Dale S. Dobuler (Orlando, FL)

Dale Dobuler concentrates his practice exclusively on complex insurance coverage analysis, insurance coverage litigation, and bad faith. He is a member of the Insurance & Reinsurance Coverage Practice.

Shaina Druker (Tampa, FL)

Shaina Druker defends corporations nationwide in complex high-exposure lawsuits and catastrophic injury cases in the areas of transportation, premises liability, and other complex tort and general casualty matters. She is a member of the Transportation Practice.

Eric D. Eddy (Hartford, CT)

Eric Eddy handles complex tort matters and cases involving catastrophic injuries and large losses. He is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

Laura J. Ellenberger (Denver, CO)

Laura Ellenberger handles a broad range of commercial litigation with a focus on logistics, transportation, and trucking matters. Her litigation practice also includes the defense of construction and design professionals, professional negligence claims, product liability and general liability matters, and employment-related disputes. She is a member of the firm's Commercial Litigation, Transportation, and Design Professionals Practices.

Siobhainin S. Funchion (White Plains, NY)

Siobhainin Funchion is a seasoned trial attorney who defends complex and catastrophic medical malpractice matters involving major NY metropolitan hospitals, physicians, and nurses. She also represents medical professionals before state licensing boards. She is a member of the Medical Malpractice & Health Care Practice.

Joseph M. Fusz (Chicago, IL)

Joseph Fusz assists clients with cyber risk management and compliance, cybersecurity incident and breach response, and state and federal regulatory investigations. He is a member of the Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Practice.

J. Peter Greco (Orlando, FL)

Peter Greco handles complex litigation matters with an emphasis on aviation and general liability claims, and also has significant experience defending theme parks in cases involving alleged attraction-related injuries. Pete is a member of the Aviation & Aerospace Practice.

Jeffrey D. Hill (Dallas, TX)

Jeffrey Hill focuses his practice on the defense of claims related to general liability, premises liability, product liability, and commercial litigation. He is a member of the Commercial Litigation Practice.

Christine R. Hogan (Baltimore, MD)

Christine Hogan has a practice spanning a broad range, including insurance defense, general liability, premises liability, and commercial litigation matters in Maryland and West Virginia. She is a member of the Cannabis Law Practice team.

Nicole Holland (White Plains, NY)

Nicole Holland defends medical malpractice, nursing home negligence, and general negligence matters in New York and Connecticut. She is a member of the Medical Malpractice & Health Care Practice.

Mark A. Johnson (Los Angeles, CA)

Mark Johnson is a litigator who represents a wide variety of businesses and individuals in civil litigation matters ranging from toxic torts to sexual assault. He is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

Theodore A. Kardis (Kansas City, KS)

Theodore Kardis has handled high-risk, high-stakes litigation for more than 25 years, primarily in Missouri and Kansas. His practice spans a broad range of litigation in a variety of industries.

Camille Kraft (Houston, TX)

Camille Kraft handles general civil litigation (personal injury), contract disputes, product liability, premises liability, general negligence, and other complex tort matters. She is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

Anthony T. Ling (Madison, NJ)

Anthony Ling represents businesses and individuals in all aspects of civil litigation. He is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

Dylan M. Marck (Philadelphia, PA)

Dylan Marck represents individuals and businesses in many aspects of civil litigation in areas of transportation, general liability, and other complex tort and general casualty matters. He is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

Adam P. McMillen (Las Vegas, NV)

Adam McMillen has practiced law since 2006 and brings nearly two decades of experience litigating complex matters in state and federal courts. A seasoned trial lawyer, he takes a strategic, tailored approach to each case and is known for his thorough depositions and meticulous trial preparation. He has served as first chair in 18 jury trials and also focuses on alternative dispute resolution for his clients.

Robert F. Merlo (Chicago, IL)

Robert Merlo focuses his defense litigation practice on professional liability, primarily defending and advising attorneys in a wide range of matters, such as claims for malpractice, statutory violations, and professional responsibility and ethics matters. He is a member of the Lawyers' Liability Practice.

Kelsi Wade Piatkowski (Houston, TX)

Kelsi Wade Piatkowski represents businesses and individuals in all aspects of civil litigation in state and federal courts in Texas. Kelsi primarily defends clients in commercial transportation, premises, and other general liability matters. She is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

Christopher R. Post (White Plains, NY)

Christopher Post has experience representing insurers, insureds, and corporations in a wide variety of litigation matters, including premises liability, labor law, and automobile accidents. He is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

Lindsay B. Powell (McLean, VA)

Lindsay Powell defends general liability matters, commercial automobile liability, premises liability, and medical malpractice matters. She is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

Joshua W. Praw (San Francisco, CA)

Joshua Praw is a civil litigator specializing in toxic tort, product liability, and commercial general liability matters. He is a member of the Toxic Tort Practice.

Jason B. Rojas (Philadelphia, PA)

Jason Rojas focuses his practice on general civil litigation, including premises liability, product liability, construction defect, professional liability, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle liability. He is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty and Design Professionals Practices.

Eliza M. Scheibel (White Plains, NY)

Eliza Scheibel concentrates her practice on municipal and employment litigation with extensive experience representing public entities, officials, and employers in complex trial and appellate matters. She is a member of the Municipal/Local Government Practice.

William Sciales (New York, NY)

William Sciales concentrates his practice on the defense of doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, and associated staff. He is a member of the Medical Malpractice & Health Care Practice.

Yana M. Siegel (New York, NY) Yana Siegel has extensive experience zealously representing corporate, professional, and municipal clients in complex, high-exposure multiparty cases involving labor law, construction design and defect, property damage, contracts, indemnity, risk transfer, risk mitigation, negligence, and premises liability issues. She is a member of the Construction Practice team.

Marcella S. Spoto (Milwaukee, WI)

Marcella Spoto has nearly 25 years of experience representing parties in complex litigation in various jurisdictions in state and federal courts. Her practice includes products liability, professional liability, construction, toxic tort, transportation, medical malpractice, and commercial litigation.

Jason S. Stewart (Atlanta, GA)

Jason Stewart focuses his practice on transportation and trucking liability and general high-exposure personal injury litigation defense, including wrongful death, premises liability, product liability, and negligent security. He is a member of the Transportation Practice.

Michael E. Stoberski (Las Vegas, NV)

Mike Stoberski has litigation and trial experience in professional liability, transportation, premises liability, product liability, and construction. He is a member of the Transportation and Professional Liability & Services Practices.

Saige A. Subick (New York, NY)

Saige Subick is an experienced litigator who effectively defends claims involving complex tort and general liability matters, as well as employment and labor litigation. She focuses her work on defending claims arising out of the evolving CVA and ASA statutes, discrimination and hostile work environment claims, as well as premises liability and motor vehicle actions. She is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty and Employment & Labor Practices.

Elyse S. Tormey (Madison, NJ)

Elyse Tormey is a civil litigator focusing her practice on insurance defense in complex, high-exposure matters. She represents insurers and insureds in cases involving personal injury, construction defect, trucking, premises liability, and product liability. She is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty and Transportation Practice groups.

Roberto M. Ureta (Miami, FL)

Roberto Ureta handles complex civil litigation matters involving insurance and general liability defense, including professional liability, premises liability, negligent security, personal injury, product liability, wrongful death, construction defect, automobile/trucking liability, contract disputes, and indemnification disputes. Rob is a member of the Professional Liability & Services, Complex Tort & General Casualty, Design Professionals, and Construction Practices.

Patricia C. Wik (New York, NY)

Patricia Wik focuses her practice on the defense of premises liability, construction accident matters, and automobile liability, specializing in peer-to-peer vehicle sharing programs. She is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

Jessica A. Woodhouse (New York, NY)

Jessica Woodhouse has over 16 years of experience as a civil litigator. She focuses her practice on general liability, premises liability, construction matters, and evaluating risk for many corporate and professional clients. She is a member of the Complex Tort & General Casualty Practice.

