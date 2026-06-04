Wilson Elser Recognized in Chambers USA Guide 2026

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Elser maintained its prestigious rankings across nine departments in the Chambers USA Guide 2026. In addition, 11 attorneys earned coveted individual recognition. Los Angeles partner David Simantob is recognized in the Insurance: Insurer, California category for the first time this year. He joins a distinguished group of Wilson Elser attorneys who have earned Chambers recognition for two or more consecutive years.

Firm Recognition

Insurance Colorado New Jersey Texas

Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Insurer New York Illinois

Insurance: Insurer California

Transportation: NTSB Specialists USA Nationwide

Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York)

Cannabis Law: USA Nationwide

Individual Rankings

J. Price Collins (Partner-Dallas, TX) Insurance

Michael Harowski (Partner-New Orleans, LA) Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York)

Jonathan E. Meer (Partner-New York, NY) Insurance Dispute Resolution: Insurer

Thomas F. Quinn (Partner- Madison, NJ) Insurance

Dean A. Rocco (Partner-Los Angeles, CA) Cannabis Law: USA Nationwide

H. Jake Rodriguez (Partner-New Orleans, LA) Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York)

David Simantob (Partner-Los Angeles, CA) Insurance: Insurer

Ian A. Stewart (Partner-Los Angeles, CA) Cannabis Law: USA Nationwide

Katherine E. Tammaro (Partner-Madison, NJ) Insurance

Thomas W. Tobin (Senior Counsel-White Plains, NY) Transportation: NTSB Specialists USA Nationwide

Jane E. Young (Partner-Denver, CO) Insurance

Chambers USA is the leading legal directory ranking top lawyers and law firms across the United States. The rankings are based on rigorous market analysis and independent research conducted by a dedicated team of Chambers researchers.

About Wilson Elser

Wilson Elser is the preeminent defense litigation firm in the United States. At any given time, our more than 1,400 attorneys are engaged in some 100,000 defense and coverage matters, with many defending clients in various local, state, and federal courts. Indeed, over more than four decades, our litigation, coverage, and trial lawyers have gained a reputation for taking on and prevailing in the most challenging and technical cases, frequently "parachuting in" to assume unresolved matters from other law firms. Our success also derives from winning on our clients' terms and rigorously adhering to their guidelines. We are ranked 94 in the Am Law 100 and 30 in the National Law Journal's NLJ 500. For more information, go to www.wilsonelser.com.

PR Contact: Andrew Blum, AJB Communications

[email protected] | 917.783.1680

SOURCE Wilson Elser