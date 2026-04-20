Wilson Elser Expands Design Professionals and Construction Practices with New Denver Partner

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser today announced the addition of Elizabeth Olson as a partner in its Denver office, strengthening the firm's Design Professionals and Construction practices.

Olson joins Wilson Elser from a regional litigation firm focused on tort and commercial litigation, bringing more than a decade of experience successfully defending complex construction, design professional, and commercial matters across various jurisdictions.

"For 15 years, Wilson Elser's Denver office has offered full-service legal support for clients in the Rocky Mountain region," said Wilson Elser Chair Daniel J. McMahon. "Elizabeth's arrival deepens our bench in critical practice areas and reflects our continued investment in attracting top-tier talent to serve our clients."

"Elizabeth's hiring enhances our existing practices in Denver," said Jason Melichar, regional managing partner of Wilson Elser's Denver office. "She will work closely with Ryan Williams, our Denver-based cochair of the firm's Design Professionals Practice, in defending architects and engineers in construction defect matters."

Olson noted that her decision to join the firm was informed by firsthand experience litigating cases opposite Wilson Elser's Denver attorneys. "The firm has an outstanding reputation in the civil litigation defense community, and I am confident that its robust platform and resources will serve my clients exceptionally well," she said.

Olson's practice encompasses a broad range of civil defense matters, including construction and design professional liability, premises liability, general casualty, contract disputes, commercial litigation, product liability, and transportation. She has represented clients in state and federal courts in Colorado and Arizona.

Olson earned her J.D. from Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law and her B.A. in Economics and Ancient Mediterranean Civilizations from Rice University.

About the Denver Office

https://www.wilsonelser.com/office-locations/denver-co

About the Design Professionals Practice

https://www.wilsonelser.com/design-professionals

About the Construction Practice

https://www.wilsonelser.com/construction

About Wilson Elser

Wilson Elser is the preeminent defense litigation firm in the United States. At any given time, our more than 1,400 attorneys are engaged in some 100,000 defense and coverage matters, with many defending clients in various local, state, and federal courts. Indeed, over more than four decades, our litigation, coverage, and trial lawyers have gained a reputation for taking on and prevailing in the most challenging and technical cases, frequently "parachuting in" to assume unresolved matters from other law firms. Our success also derives from winning on our clients' terms and rigorously adhering to their guidelines. We are ranked 94 in the Am Law 100 and 36 in the National Law Journal's NLJ 500. For more information, go to www.wilsonelser.com .

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SOURCE Wilson Elser