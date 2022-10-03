CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today announces the launch of its Staff Model® putter collection. Each putter is 100% milled from ultra-soft 304 Stainless Steel to Wilson's exceptional standards, delivering the ultimate swing control through performance-balanced weighting, and providing a softer feel on the green.

WILSON INTRODUCES STAFF MODEL® COLLECTION OF PUTTERS

"Performance has always been the top priority for Wilson Golf, and our mission is to provide top-of-the-line products for golfers of every skill level. The innovation and craftmanship of our new Staff Model putter collection is something that we're truly proud of and will help all golfers feel more confident on the greens," said Tim Clarke, President, Wilson Golf.

The putters are available for pre-sale on Wilson.com starting today and at select retail locations beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Each new Staff Model Putter features:

Soft 304 Stainless Steel : Milled from a solid block of ultra-soft 304 stainless steel to offer the perfect combination of stability and feel.

: Milled from a solid block of ultra-soft 304 stainless steel to offer the perfect combination of stability and feel. Precision Milling : Each Staff Model putter is 100% precision milled with exceptionally tight tolerances for superior consistency and roll.

: Each Staff Model putter is 100% precision milled with exceptionally tight tolerances for superior consistency and roll. Perfect Balance: Performance-balanced weighting delivers ultimate swing control with unmatched feel.

The Staff Model collection includes four styles of putters, each milled by Wilson master craftsmen. Each putter has aggressive face milling for consistent pure roll and is available in lengths of 33, 34 and 35 inches, with a loft of 3.0 degrees and a lie of 71 degrees for $349.99.

The Original – 8802®

a. Inspired by The Original Wilson 8802, the shaft-over-hosel design provides a smooth and seamless transition from shaft to head at the ball address, with a full toe hang. The Blade - BL22

a. A tour-proven blade style putter features a plumber's neck hosel design for a clean setup and alignment to the ball, with a medium toe hang. The Mallet - MT22

a. A short, slant-neck hosel on this mid-mallet design provides a unique feel upon address and alignment, with a medium toe hang. The Tech Mallet - TM22

a. The twin tail, high MOI tech mallet provides forgiveness and stability for golfers of all levels, with a moderate toe hang.

For further information on all Wilson products, including woods, irons, wedges, putters, balls and accessories, visit: www.wilson.com and follow @wilsongolf #StaffModelPutter on social.

About Wilson Golf

For more than 100 years, Wilson Golf has designed, manufactured and distributed premium and recreational golf equipment throughout the world. Since 1914, Wilson Staff irons have won 62 major championships, more than any other iron manufacturer in history. The winning tradition continues today by delivering the highest quality equipment to all golfers to enhance performance on the course and overall enjoyment of the game.

About Wilson

Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a division of Amer Sports, is the world's leading manufacturer of sports equipment, apparel and accessories. Through its dedication to creating products that enable athletes at every level to perform at their best, Wilson has earned its place as a leader in sporting goods for over a century.

Note - Pros often customize their equipment. This consumer product may vary from the model customized by the pro for game-play.

SOURCE Wilson Sporting Goods