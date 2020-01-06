Wilson Logistics selects EKA Platform for Next-Gen Logistics and Private Marketplace Solution

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions, Inc., provider of cloud-based freight integration ecosystem platform announced today that Wilson Logistics has chosen EKA Omni-TMS® as its next-gen logistics and private marketplace solution.

EKA provides a transformational digital freight integration ecosystem platform to manage all the customer's freight businesses. EKA serves as the system of record across multiple applications and seamlessly ties into other freight solutions (TMS, driver apps, etc.). A single digital end-to-end hub delivers a seamlessly unified, consistent, efficient and effective experience across all freight management systems for customer's entire business with trusted entities.

"Creating a strategic relationship with a state-of-the-art end-end cloud-based logistics software solution provider like EKA who, similar to Wilson Logistics, is focused on enabling transformation of logistics and private marketplace business for rapid growth is extremely important to us," said Darrel Wilson, Owner and CEO of Wilson Logistics. "With increased pressure to provide superior customer service and the shipper's need for real-time seamless integration and freight visibility, EKA's innovative software tools provide us with increased flexibility to manage all our freight businesses more dynamically and, significantly improve operations and business risk management."

"EKA is excited and privileged to work with Wilson Logistics. The collaboration between Wilson and EKA will be an important demonstration of how a freight management company and a software solutions provider can strategically collaborate to create strategic end-end operational leverage for Wilson Logistics in the new freight economy," said JJ Singh, founder, investor & CEO of EKA Solutions, Inc.

About Wilson Logistics

Wilsons Logistics, Inc., is a multi-modal transportation and logistics service provider offering multiple capacity solutions through its agent, brokerage, and freight network while operating more than 1,000 company owned trucks. Wilson Logistics is based in Springfield, MO with terminals and operations in MO, TX, MT, WA, OR, and CA. visit: www.wilsonlogistics.com

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni- TMS® for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS ® is the cloud-based SaaS freight Eco-System designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium and large size broker, carrier and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS® enables brokers, carriers and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key trusted partners. For more information about EKA, visit: https://www.go-eka.com.

For More Information or Inquiries:

Arune Singh

arune@go-eka.com

SOURCE EKA Solutions, Inc.

