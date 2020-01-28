Wilson Sporting Goods, MCM Worldwide, And The NFL Team Up To Create Exclusive Collector's Edition Football For Super Bowl LIV

At the nexus of fashion and sport, Wilson, MCM Worldwide, and the NFL created a Limonta gold football to celebrate the 100 th anniversary of professional football. Three panels of the football feature MCM's iconic Visetos design, and the main panel features the Wilson script logo and NFL's 100-year season logo. The ball is finished with sleek black laces.

"Our partnership with MCM celebrates the cultural phenomenon and energy of the sports lifestyle movement," said Amanda Lamb, Wilson's Global Marketing Director of Team Sports. "For Super Bowl LIV, we wanted to create a football that brought together the very best of Wilson, MCM, and the League. The result is a ball that is unlike anything football and fashion fans have seen before, and that celebrates the 100th anniversary of the game in style."

"We are excited to see our partnership with Wilson continue to evolve. This year we set out to create a truly unique, limited, collector's football to commemorate the NFL's 100th anniversary, and the result has exceeded expectations again," said Patrick Valeo, President of MCM Americas. "Sports and Football have created a natural platform for players to express their personal style and MCM is honored to have so many athletes representing and supporting the brand on and off the field."

The gold Wilson x MCM x NFL football debuts today at MCM's new Miami store. This limited-edition ball is also available on www.mcmworldwide.com. Wilson will feature this collector's edition football in its retail and experiential space within the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center and on www.wilson.com. The ball retails for $349.99 (USD).

ABOUT WILSON SPORTING GOODS CO.

Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports, is the world's leading manufacturer of sports equipment, apparel, and accessories. As the official football of the NFL®, the College Football Playoff, and more high school and youth teams than any other company, Wilson is the undisputed performance leader in football. Through its dedication to creating products that enable athletes at every level to perform at their best, Wilson has earned its place as a leader in sporting goods for over a century.

About MCM (Modern Creation München)

MCM is a luxury lifestyle goods and accessories brand founded in 1976 with an attitude defined by the cultural Zeitgeist and its German heritage with a focus on functional innovation, including the use of cutting edge techniques. Today, through its association with music, art, travel and technology, MCM embodies the bold, rebellious and aspirational. Always with an eye on the disruptive, the driving force behind MCM centers on revolutionizing classic design with futuristic materials. Appealing to the 21st Century Global Nomad generation - dreamers, creatives and digital natives - MCM's millennial and Gen Z audience is genderless, ageless, empowered and unconstrained by rules and boundaries.

MCM is currently distributed in 650 stores worldwide including Munich, Berlin, Zurich, London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo, Middle East and more. For further information about MCM: www.mcmworldwide.com.

SOURCE Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

Related Links

http://www.wilson.com

