Wilson Sporting Goods Releases Blade v8 Along With Two New York City-Inspired Racket Designs In Tandem With The US Open

Representative of dynamic shifts in sport and culture, Wilson's new design DNA is made for the instinctive athleticism of today's player. Blade v8 "returns to the wild" with its innovative look and elevated performance allowing players to celebrate their natural state of play. Blade v8's dynamic new design DNA – a full body color, design in motion – is intended to visually represent how it plays, shifting from an earthy dark green to an elemental copper – two colors most closely aligned with the wildness of nature.

The most popular frame on the Pro Tour – used by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Simona Halep, Karen Khachanov and more – features FORTYFIVE°, a patent-protected layup technology that was first used in Clash to increase flexibility and stability without compromising power. In Blade v8, it produces a more connected-to-the-ball feel to better complement the modern, vertical swing path used by many of today's competitive players.

Blade v8's end cap is directly connected to a newly tapered carbon fiber portion of the handle to improve feel and increase torsional stability. Pricing is $229 for the Blade 98 16x19 v8.0 and Blade 98 18x20 v8.0 and $219 for the Blade 98 100L v8.0 and Blade 104 v8.0.

"The Blade has been a dynamic tour favorite for many years," said Hans-Martin Reh, Global General Manager of Racquet Sports at Wilson. "It was important that the product innovation and design DNA evolve with the natural athleticism and instincts of athletes today. We are proud to see the new aesthetic of the v8 used on the courts in Flushing Meadows."

In addition, new US Open limited editions of the Clash 100 and Blade 98 pay homage to the iconic street grids of New York City, home of the US Open.

Clash 100 US Open Edition : The manifestation of Wilson's most noteworthy racquet innovation, Clash 100 US Open Edition features the same composition and specifications as the in-line Clash 100, donning a NYC map, inspired by the brightness and energy of the day sessions of the most popular tennis tournament on U.S. soil.

3D Bending uses proprietary carbon mapping to generate new dimensions of frame bending, giving players free-swinging accuracy with every stroke. A highly playable performance racket that maximizes flexibility without sacrificing stability, Clash provides absolute confidence for players of all ages and styles. Retail price is $249.

Blade 98 (16x19) US Open Edition : The Blade 98 (16x19) v8 US Open Edition sports the same features and specifications as the Blade 98 (16x19) v8, celebrating the remarkable aura and history of the US Open's night sessions.

Still characterized by its superior presence in the hands of the best players in the world, this evolution of Blade rewards aggressive, precise ball-strikers with a top-tier blend of connected-to-the-ball feel, torsional stability and innovative design to wow teammates and opponents alike. Retail price is $229.

All of these racquets are available at wilson.com and at the Wilson Pop-Up Museum and Retail Store, located in New York City's SoHo district at 594 Broadway. Titled "Love All: A Wilson Tennis Experience," the pop-up pays homage to Wilson's long-standing history in the sport of tennis as well as providing tennis enthusiasts an opportunity to experience and purchase Wilson's latest tennis-inspired sportswear collection for men and women. The store also includes a curated assortment of footwear, balls, accessories and tennis racquets – including the items mentioned above and more, such as the Kith x Wilson Pro Staff 97 and Kith x Wilson Ultra.

In addition, Wilson collaborated with Kith, Recycleballs, US Open court surface Laykold, and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation to resurface and refurbish a tennis court right outside of the gates of the US Open. The community tennis court at Ella Fitzgerald Playground in Kissena Corridor Park in Fresh Meadows was resurfaced using the tournament balls from the 2020 US Open tournament, donated by the USTA. The sustainably-minded community project precedes a premium sportswear and sports equipment collaboration between Wilson and Kith that will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

For a schedule of special events throughout the US Open, please visit wilson.com or follow @wilsontennis on social.

