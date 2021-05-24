Wilson Sporting Goods Unveils Premium Sportswear Line

As part of the strategy driving this evolution, Wilson will merge the intersection of sport, fashion and culture. Tapping its roster of athletes and sport heritage for inspiration, Wilson will also collaborate with notable partners that drive and shape culture as we know it today.

"For more than a century, Wilson has been designing equipment to the specifications required by the world's greatest athletes," said Gordon Devin, President of Wilson Sportswear. "We are excited to extend our craftsmanship, history and heritage to apparel. As athletes continue to redefine themselves, Wilson is redefining the athletes' uniform, coupling the premium performance expected from Wilson with fresh styles inspired by athletes."

New Wilson Sportswear items are expected to drop bi-weekly, with special collabs planned around key moments in sport culture. The line includes an array of premium crafted sets for men and women including French Terry Hookups and Woven Warmups. Key styles from The Starting Lineup include:

The Starting Lineup from Wilson Sportswear is sold exclusively at Wilson.com in the U.S., and via WeChat and other leading brand sites in China. Later this year, Wilson will continue its lifestyle expansion with the opening of its first-ever retail locations in the key markets of Chicago, New York, Beijing, Shanghai and more – in which consumers will be able to immerse themselves in the world of sport and interact with the Wilson collection of Sportswear and Sporting Equipment first-hand.

With the launch of Wilson Sportswear, Wilson is also extending its Advisory Staff network – comprised of more than 10,000 professional athletes, coaches and teaching pros – to include a select group of esteemed luminaries who intersect sport culture in unique ways.

"The Wilson Advisory Staff is a dynamic group of athletes, creatives and entrepreneurs who are greatly influencing sports and culture today. It's such an honor to be included," said Wilson Advisory Staff member, Phillip Leyesa. "It's incredible to see Wilson not only respect my craft as an artist but value my opinion as a creative, to add a refreshing spin on athleisure with the new Wilson Sportswear collection. The styles are modern, versatile and can easily take anyone from the field to everyday life."

Other Wilson Sportswear Advisory Staff members include Beija Velez – designer, stylist and model, Kelley James – musician, Jahmal Cole – founder and CEO of My Block, My Hood, My City and more. To learn more about Wilson's growing Sportswear Advisory Staff, visit: www.wilson.com/en-us/explore/sportswear

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, and Golf. New for 2021 is Wilson Sportswear, a performance-based lifestyle athletic apparel collection, that combines Wilson's heritage and innovation with modern and stylish flair for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to develop products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

SOURCE Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

Related Links

www.wilson.com

