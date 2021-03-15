Wilson Unveils New Official Game Ball Ahead Of WNBA's 25th Season

"We are thrilled to be tipping off our partnership with the WNBA in advance of a historic 25 th milestone season," said Amanda Lamb, Global Marketing Director, Team Sports at Wilson. "Introducing the Evo NXT to the pinnacle of the women's game, and announcing our first WNBA Advisory Staff member, all in the midst of Women's History Month, is truly a momentous occasion for Wilson."

Made of 100% composite leather, the official WNBA game ball integrates Wilson's Evo NXT construction featuring an enhanced grip and a soft moisture-minimalizing feel.

"As we head into our 25th season with more momentum and energy than ever, we are excited to be partnering with Wilson on our new official game ball," said Cathy Engelbert, WNBA Commissioner. "We're grateful for Wilson's partnership and commitment to women's basketball, and the updated white and fire orange look signifies a new chapter for the WNBA brand and our game."

To coincide with the game ball reveal, Wilson is also introducing its first WNBA Advisory Staff member, three-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage. As an official Wilson Advisory Staff member, the Australian center for the Las Vegas Aces will playtest, provide feedback and collaborate on Wilson basketball products.

"I'm so excited to be the first WNBA player on Wilson's Advisory Staff," said Cambage. "It's beyond important for women like me to have a seat at the table to influence creative ideas and provide performance insights."

Cambage joins renowned skills coach Chris Brickley and FIBA 3x3 star Dušan Bulut on a growing Wilson Basketball Advisory Staff team. Comprised of more than 10,000 professional athletes, coaches, teaching pros and advisors, Wilson's Advisory Staff program was established nearly 90 years ago, representing a wide variety of sports around the world.

The Wilson WNBA game ball will be available exclusively on wilson.com beginning May 3, and through select retailers, including WNBAStore.com, on May 17. Following the start of the 2021 WNBA season, Wilson will also reveal first-of-its-kind collaborations with the WNBA, including three launches throughout the year featuring designs from artists and collaborators ranging from Cambage to tastemaker Beija Velez and more.

Wilson's partnership milestones with the National Basketball Association (NBA) will continue to roll out throughout 2021 with announcements and activations across the WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, and into the NBA's 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high performance sports equipment, apparel and accessories. Wilson's footprint in basketball spans all levels of play globally, from the Wilson Evolution, the number one iconic Game Basketball in the U.S., to key partnerships including the official Game Basketball of the National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA), the global Game Basketball of FIBA 3x3, the official Game Basketball of the National Basketball League (NBL) of Australia and the official Game Basketball of the Basketball Champions League (BCL) in Europe. The Company brings more than a century of innovation in basketball to every level of play. It uses player insights to develop products that push equipment innovation into new territories and empower athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

About the WNBA

Entering its 25th season in 2021, the WNBA is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content and community outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it.

In 2020, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women's basketball – and women's sports overall – with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league's new partnership platform, WNBA Changemakers. Inaugural WNBA Changemakers include AT&T, Deloitte and Nike. In addition, during the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing conversations about race and voting rights, among other important societal issues.

For more information, visit WNBA.com.

