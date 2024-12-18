WILsquare Capital Expands Automotive and Industrial Paint Distribution Footprint with Acquisition of Paint Works

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WILsquare Capital, a lower-middle market private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, Automotive Color & Supply ("ACS"), has completed the acquisition of Paint Works, a prominent regional distributor of automotive and industrial paint and supply products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Paint Works expands ACS' reach and customer service capabilities in the South, creating a more robust platform to meet customer needs and strengthen partnerships with leading vendors across multiple regions. With a mutual commitment to delivering value through deep industry expertise and strong cultural alignment, ACS looks to build upon Paint Works' longstanding goodwill built over decades. ACS plans to continue operating the Paint Works branches under the existing Paint Works logo and brand name.

"While honoring the reputation and legacy of the Paint Works brand, we are excited to leverage Paint Works' talented employees, strong vendor relationships, and loyal customer base to drive ACS' continued growth." said Josh Byers, third-generation CEO of ACS." Automotive Color & Supply is dedicated to using the combined expertise of both companies to enhance operational efficiencies to better service customers in an increasingly competitive environment."

"I am extremely excited to partner with the ACS team to continue our deep history of service and accelerated growth in the Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana markets," said Chad Neal, Founder of Paint Works. "I am pleased to find a partner that places a high value on the Paint Works legacy, people, commitment to customers, and shared vision for continued growth."

"The acquisition of Paint Works is a significant step in our strategy to build the leading service-first distributor in the industry," said Jack Randazzo, Managing Director at WILsquare Capital. "We believe this partnership strengthens ACS' market position and reinforces our commitment to fostering strong relationships with quality vendors and customers. The trust in ACS shown by Chad Neal, Paint Works' founder, highlights a prevailing industry view in a customer-focused acquirer, and is a strong signal for others looking to partner with ACS."

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies.

Media Contact:

Chrissy Wilmes

cwilmes@webershandwick.com

SOURCE WILsquare Capital LLC