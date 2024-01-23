WILsquare Capital Expands Quilting and Crafting Platform Through Acquisition of Arrow Sewing

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WILsquare Capital, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced that its portfolio company, TEK Holdings, LLC ("TEK Holdings"), has completed the acquisition of Arrow Companies, LLC ("Arrow Sewing"), a category leader of branded workstations, storage solutions and related accessories designed specifically for quilting and sewing enthusiasts. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Arrow Sewing provides exceptional value through product innovation and world class customer service. The company's modular, space-saving, and ergonomic solutions increase customers' comfort, enjoyment and time spent on their craft. Arrow Sewing sells through a nationwide network of loyal dealer partners and its website.

"I am excited to welcome Arrow Sewing to our growing family of quilting, sewing and crafting brands," said Renee Thomas Jacobs, CEO of TEK Holdings. "Our organizations have a mutual passion for developing unique products and innovative solutions for a shared customer base. Together, we can offer even more inspiration to our combined audience of crafting enthusiasts."

"Arrow Sewing represents a highly complementary addition to the TEK Holdings platform," said Andrew Scharf, Director at WILsquare Capital. "We believe this acquisition unlocks new opportunities across the TEK Holdings portfolio of brands and meaningfully advances our market leadership position."

Arrow Sewing is the second acquisition made by TEK Holdings under WILsquare's ownership, following the addition of June Tailor in July 2023.

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies. The firm is currently investing out of WILsquare Capital Partners Fund II, L.P.

Media Contact:

Chrissy Wilmes

cwilmes@webershandwick.com

SOURCE WILsquare Capital LLC