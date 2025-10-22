WILsquare Capital Portfolio Company, OuterBox, Expands Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WILsquare Capital, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, OuterBox, LLC ("OuterBox"), has completed the acquisition of Accelerated Digital Media, LLC ("ADM"), a performance-driven digital marketing agency specialized in serving Healthcare and eCommerce clients with complex needs and regulatory requirements. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition represents a significant strategic addition to the OuterBox platform, expanding its reach in the Healthcare sector and deepening its capabilities in paid search, paid social, programmatic advertising, creative, and analytics.

"OuterBox's acquisition of ADM marks another key step in our mission to deliver growth for every client," said Jeff Allen, CEO of OuterBox. "ADM's domain expertise strengthens our platform and ability to drive superior outcomes for clients through fully integrated digital strategies."

"We are pleased to support OuterBox in its continued evolution as one of the leading independent performance marketing agencies in the U.S.," said Andrew Scharf, Managing Director at WILsquare Capital. "This acquisition unlocks tremendous opportunities for OuterBox and ADM clients, employees, and stakeholders."

"Partnering with OuterBox represents an exciting new chapter for our team and clients," said Tellef Lundevall, ADM's founder and CEO, who joins the OuterBox executive team as EVP, Managing Director, Healthcare. "We've built our reputation on providing strategic insights to clients, based on a deep understanding of their data and regulatory and compliance environments. By combining our strengths with OuterBox's robust infrastructure, proprietary technology, and diverse digital capabilities, we can deliver even greater impact for our clients."

ADM is WILsquare Capital's fourth acquisition within its digital marketing platform, following the acquisitions of OuterBox in 2022, Trinity Insight in 2023, and TopSpot in 2024.

About OuterBox

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Copley, Ohio, OuterBox is a full-service performance marketing agency serving over 1,000 clients nationwide. The company drives measurable growth for clients through its core offerings of search / generative engine optimization (SEO / GEO), paid media, CRO / UX, website design and development, email marketing, AI services, and advanced analytics. OuterBox was recently recognized as the Best Large Integrated Search Agency at the 2025 US Search Awards.

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies.

