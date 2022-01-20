WILTON MANORS, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Wilton Manors is kicking off the new year with [email protected], a free outdoor concert series. Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the first concert of the series, featuring Mr. Jimi, a Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page Tribute Band, on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Mickel Park (2675 NW 7th Ave., Wilton Manors, FL 33311).

"[email protected] is a family-friendly community event for people of all ages to enjoy," said Mayor Scott Newton. "I encourage everyone to take advantage of these events in our own backyard and to spend time with their friends and neighbors."

[email protected] concerts will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every third Friday from January through March 2022. Food trucks, beverages, and a cash bar will be available on-site. Parking is located on-site at Mickel Park and additional parking will be available at St. Clement's Church (2975 N. Andrews Ave., Wilton Manors, FL 33311) with shuttle service to Mickel Park every 10 minutes.

The [email protected] 2022 concert schedule is as follows:

Friday, January 21, 2022 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 pm.

Mr. Jimi: Jimi Hendrix & Jimmy Page Tribute Band

The [email protected] concert series will kick off by throwing it back to the 60's with Mr. Jimi, a Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page Tribute Band.

Friday, February 18, 2022 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 pm.

Caribbean Chillers: Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band

Next up, guests can travel to Margaritaville with the Caribbean Chillers Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band.

Friday, March 18, 2022 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 pm.

Still Alive: Pearl Jam Tribute Band

To close out the 2022 [email protected] series, join the Pearl Jam Tribute Band, Still Alive.

For more information regarding the [email protected] concert series, please contact the City's Leisure Services Department at (954) 390-2130 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

