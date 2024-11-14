Wimberley, Named Best Christmas Town, Announces its Inaugural Hometown Holidays Celebration With Lit Christmas Parade and Festivities on November 30.

The event will include a progressive downtown tree lighting, Santa Claus, and a toy drive for the Barnabas Connection. 'Hometown Holidays' celebrations will continue through December.

WIMBERLEY, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The heart of Texas Hill Country will shine brightly this holiday season as Wimberley hosts its Wishes for Wimberley Hometown Holidays Lighted Christmas Parade on November 30, 2024. This local tradition promises a magical evening of festive fun for all ages.

Experience the magic of the holidays in Wimberley- a real-life Hallmark movie in the making. Post this Visit Wimberley, Texas for Hometown Holidays.

The celebration starts at 5:00 PM with a tree-lighting ceremony at the beloved EmilyAnn Theatre & Gardens , where attendees can gather to enjoy the season's glow. Following the tree-lighting, at 6:00 PM, Santa Claus himself will lead the Lighted Christmas Parade, starting near Lion's Field and winding its way through the charming streets of downtown Wimberley .

This year's parade will feature creatively lit floats, local organizations, and music, bringing holiday cheer to the streets. Following the parade, the evening will culminate in an official tree-lighting ceremony in the center of downtown. Santa Claus will take the stage to greet the community and kick off a special Toy Drive benefiting the Barnabas Connection , a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting families in need.

"There's no place like Wimberley during the holidays, and Wimberley is thrilled to welcome everyone to experience the magic of our hometown. From our festive tree lighting to the evening parade, these events bring our community together and highlight the unique spirit of Wimberley. We invite locals and visitors to celebrate the season and support our wonderful town and local businesses. Happy Holidays from Wimberley," said Mayor Jim Chiles.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to support the Barnabas Connection's mission of spreading joy to local children and families this Christmas.

Event Details:

Tree Lighting Ceremony : 5:00 PM at EmilyAnn Theatre & Gardens

: at EmilyAnn Theatre & Gardens Lighted Christmas Parade : 6:00 PM starting at Lion's Field, traveling through downtown Wimberley

: starting at Lion's Field, traveling through downtown Wimberley Downtown Tree Lighting & Santa Appearance : Immediately following the parade, downtown Wimberley

: Immediately following the parade, downtown Wimberley Toy Drive Benefiting the Barnabas Connection: Bring new, unwrapped toys to donate

"We invite families, neighbors, and visitors from near and far to join us for a magical evening in downtown Wimberley," said Helena Hauk, owner of Creekhaven Inn & Spa . "From the twinkling lights to Santa's visit, this event embodies the spirit of giving and celebration that makes Wimberley such a special place during the holiday season."

December 'Hometown Holidays' Events:

December 7: Wimberley Market Days at Lions Field- One of Texas's oldest outdoor markets—perfect for holiday shopping.

December 14: Holiday Bazaar, Wimberley Cup of Cheer & Santa Pub Crawl- Visit the Community Center for the Holiday Bazaar, then hit downtown for the Cup of Cheer, where local businesses showcase their best warm holiday drinks or dress up like Santa and "crawl" the local food & beverage scene.

December 21: Civic Club Breakfast with Santa at Scudder- from 8:30 to 11 a.m., this is a family favorite for kids eager to meet Santa and enjoy a hot breakfast.

December 21-22: Breakfast with Santa - Family Weekend at Creekhaven Inn & Spa- Limited ticketed event. Saturday, 12/1, at 8:30/10 a.m. and Sunday, 12/22 at 8:30 a.m.

November 30 - December 26: Trail of Lights - The trail runs most days in December and is a walking trail through approximately 8 acres of lighted exhibits. The EmilyAnn's Trail of Lights is free to attend; however, donations are graciously accepted at several donation stations at the entrance and throughout the grounds. Most nights feature live entertainment on the stage next to our yule log, where guests can enjoy complimentary marshmallows and hot chocolate. Santa Claus flies in most nights from the North Pole and will be in his house to greet everyone! There will also be several special event nights throughout the run of the trail. Guests can also support the EmilyAnn by purchasing fun light-up toys and yummy concessions. All proceeds from donation stations, concessions, stores, and special events benefit the EmilyAnn.

Hometown Holidays is a culmination of the numerous events happening throughout Wimberley during the holiday season, led by the Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce Tourism initiative. www.wimberley.org

Get Wimberley event details and info at visitwimberleytx.org/events .

SOURCE Wimberley Valley Chamber