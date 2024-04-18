WiMi Announced an Efficient Connectivity Solution Based on Blockchain Lightweight Architecture 5G IoT

BEIJING, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced a lightweight blockchain-based architecture to overcome the limitations of traditional network architectures and provide a more secure, efficient and trusted connectivity solution for the 5G Internet of Things (IoT).

Conventional 5G networks use security measures such as encryption during data transmission, but there are still certain risks associated with data storage and authentication. Data may be tampered with or stolen during transmission or storage, a risk that becomes particularly acute in massively deployed IoT scenarios. Therefore, there is an urgent need for a more secure and reliable network architecture to secure IoT devices and data.

In addition, more and more applications are placing higher demands on real-time performance and reliability. Traditional network architectures may not be able to meet these demands, especially in the case of large-scale device connectivity and data exchange, where network latency and failure rates may increase significantly, affecting application performance and user experience.

Blockchain technology, as an emerging distributed ledger technology, has unique advantages in terms of data security and trusted transmission. Its decentralized, tamper-proof, and transparent nature makes it ideal for addressing data security and trustworthiness issues. Therefore, combining blockchain technology with 5G IoT can provide new solutions to address the challenges faced by current network architectures. WiMi's new technology integrates 5G technology with lightweight blockchain consensus algorithms to provide an efficient, secure, and reliable way to connect IoT devices.

The technology incorporates network architecture, blockchain structure and transaction types to provide a new connectivity solution to support 5G IoT. In this architecture, IoT devices are connected to the blockchain network via a 5G network, creating a distributed and secure communication environment.

Local transactions occur between devices within the same cellular, do not need to cross network boundaries, and are characterized by low latency and high reliability. Public transactions, on the other hand, involve data exchanges between different cellulars and need to be verified and stored by the public blockchain to ensure data security and consistency. The technology can meet the needs of different scenarios and provide more secure, efficient and reliable connectivity services for IoT applications.

The technology enables efficient, secure and reliable connectivity by combining 5G technology with lightweight blockchain consensus algorithms with its technical advantages:

Increased security: Through improved hashing and encryption protocols, the architecture outperforms traditional 5G networks in preventing data manipulation and fraud. Blockchain technology's immutability and distributed storage ensure data security.

Real-time data transmission: Combining the high-speed transmission of 5G technology and the real-time verification mechanism of blockchain, the architecture ensures the ability to transmit real-time data and meets the demand for immediacy in various application scenarios.

Low-latency connectivity: Optimized for data transmission and consensus processing algorithms, the architecture achieves low-latency connectivity, providing faster response and more efficient interactions for communication between IoT devices.

High availability and reliability: With distributed storage and consensus mechanisms, the architecture ensures high reliability of the system, even in the case of partial node failure or network congestion.

In the digital era, the rapid development of 5G IoT places higher demands on connectivity, security and reliability. By combining 5G technology with lightweight blockchain consensus algorithms, WiMi provides a more secure, efficient, and trustworthy way for IoT devices to connect. WiMi's technical architecture combines network architecture, blockchain structure, and transaction types designed to meet the needs of various application scenarios. An analysis of performance evaluation and technical benefits demonstrates the significant advantages of the architecture in terms of real-time data transfer, security and latency optimization.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.