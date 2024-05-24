WiMi Announced the Internet of Things (IoT) Data Perception Based on Blockchain Technology

BEIJING, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that the IoT data perception system based on blockchain technology features decentralized storage, verification of data, automated management driven by smart contracts, and highly secure data exchange enabled by cryptography. It allows data generated by IoT devices to be recorded directly on the blockchain, ensuring the authenticity of the data source and traceability, while using smart contracts to automatically enforce data transaction rules, facilitating data sharing and maximizing the use of data value without sacrificing privacy.

The IoT data perception based on blockchain technology can enhance data security and privacy protection. Its use of blockchain's encryption technology and decentralized characteristics ensures the integrity and non-tampering of IoT data during transmission and storage, improves the efficiency and transparency of data transactions, and effectively defends against external attacks and internal fraud. All transaction records are open, transparent and traceable, which improves the trust of the IoT ecosystem and facilitates multi-party collaboration. The automatic execution of data-sharing agreements through smart contracts guarantees the security and compliance of data circulation, promotes cross-subject data sharing and collaboration, and solves the problem of data silos. The IoT data perception system based on blockchain technology contains multiple core technology modules, which work in concert to build a highly secure, transparent, and efficient IoT data perception and management system that supports cross-industry and cross-device data sharing and collaboration.

Data perception collection: Responsible for collecting various types of data from IoT devices, such as environmental parameters, device status, location information, etc. This may involve a variety of data collection devices such as sensor networks, RFID tags, cameras, etc.

Blockchain node: As the core component of the system, the blockchain is used to store and validate the data collected from the sensing units. Each block of data is encrypted and linked to the previous block to form a tamper-proof chain that ensures the integrity and authenticity of the data.

Smart contracts: Automatically executable code deployed on the blockchain to define rules for data transactions, permission controls, and automatic responses when specific events are triggered, such as data-sharing agreements, payments, etc.

Identity and access management: Managing the authentication of IoT devices and users to ensure that only authorized entities can access the system and interact with data, enhancing system security.

Locating and GPS positioning: For applications that require geographic location information, such as smart city and logistics tracking, this module is responsible for accurately locating IoT devices and can assist in location-related data analysis and decision-making.

Data analysis and prediction: Using big data analysis, and machine learning algorithms to process the collected data, such as predicting traffic congestion, equipment failure, etc., to provide a basis for decision support.

Privacy protection and encryption: Advanced encryption technology is used to protect privacy during data transmission and storage, ensuring that the security of personal or corporate data is maintained even when data is shared.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.