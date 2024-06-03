WiMi Developed BlockChain Guardian Technology to Enable IIOT Cybersecurity

BEIJING, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it developed an innovative technology, BlockChain Guardian, which will provide robust security protection for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). This technology combines the decentralization, immutability and security of blockchain with the real-time monitoring and anomaly detection capabilities of intelligent Network Intrusion Detection Systems (NIDS) to provide a new solution for the IIOT. By applying blockchain technology to IIOT network security, BlockChain Guardian technology enables real-time monitoring, anomaly detection and blocking of network traffic, thereby protecting the IIOT system from the threat of cyber attacks.

The core mechanism of WiMi's BlockChain Guardian is to utilize blockchain technology to record and verify the data transmission process in the IIOT network. By recording information about network packets on the blockchain, BlockChain Guardian can monitor network traffic in real time and quickly identify abnormal behavior. The technology uses intelligent NIDS to accurately identify current and potential network attacks by analyzing data within TCP/IP packets. In BlockChain Guardian, information about each network packet is recorded on the blockchain in a growing chain. In this way, all data transmission processes are recorded and unmodifiable, thus ensuring data integrity and security.

Meanwhile, BlockChain Guardian monitors data traffic in the IIOT network in real time and utilizes blockchain technology to record and verify the data transmission process. By continuously monitoring the network traffic, BlockChain Guardian is able to detect abnormal behavior in time and take appropriate measures immediately. For example, when abnormal packets or unusual communication patterns are found in the network traffic, BlockChain Guardian will immediately trigger an alert and mark it as a potential security threat. BlockChain Guardian also has the ability of self-training and evaluation, which allows it to continuously optimize its security protection capabilities. By analyzing and learning from the information obtained from TCP/IP packets, BlockChain Guardian is able to gradually improve the accuracy and efficiency of identifying network attacks. This self-learning and optimization process enables BlockChain Guardian to adapt to the ever-changing network threats and update its own security rules and policies timely.

Anomaly detection technology based on the blockchain model is one of the key features of BlockChain Guardian. By analyzing the data within TCP/IP packets and combining it with information recorded by the blockchain, BlockChain Guardian is able to accurately identify current and potential network attacks. Once abnormal behavior is detected, BlockChain Guardian will immediately take appropriate blocking measures to prevent the attack from further spreading or causing damage.

In addition, WiMi's BlockChain Guardian is scalable and flexible enough to adapt to IIOT network environments of varying size and complexity. Whether it is a small business or a large manufacturing plant, BlockChain Guardian is able to be deployed and configured according to actual needs, providing customized security solutions for enterprises. At the same time, BlockChain Guardian also supports integration with existing security systems and devices to provide enterprises with more complete security protection.

With the rapid development of IIOT, network security assurance has become one of the most urgent tasks for enterprises. Traditional security solutions often fail to effectively adapt to the changes in IIOT networks. WiMi's BlockChain Guardian technology, on the other hand, is a revolutionary security innovation. By utilizing a combination of blockchain technology and an intelligent network intrusion detection system, BlockChain Guardian technology enables real-time monitoring, anomaly detection and blocking of IIOT network traffic, providing a solid security barrier for enterprises. This technology is not only a response to network security threats, but also an active exploration of IIOT's future development.

In the future, we look forward to seeing BlockChain Guardian technology being more widely used and working with other security technologies and solutions to build a more secure and trustworthy industrial IoT ecosystem. As WiMi's BlockChain Guardian continues to evolve and improve, the future of Industrial IoT will be brighter, bringing sustained business value and competitive advantage to enterprises.

