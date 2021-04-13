WiMi Hologram Announces Partnership with Electronic Subsidiary of Toyota Group

BEIJING, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it has established a partnership with an electronic subsidiary of Toyota Group ("Toyota").

Toyota was the world's largest automaker by total revenues in 2020 and is the world's first automaker to produce more than 10 million vehicles in a year. Toyota's largest single market is the United States of America, in which Toyota sold approximately 2.76 million automobiles in 2019. Toyota has more than 360,000 employees around the globe and was named the 10th largest company in the 2020 Fortune Global 500 List.

As a provider of comprehensive holographic technology solutions, WiMi focuses on holographic AR automotive applications, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payments, interactive holographic communications, and other holographic AR technologies.

With the rapid development of the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, the demand for onboard 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, holographic AR HUDs, holographic AR navigation, holographic AR windshields, holographic AR rear-view mirrors, onboard holographic AR communications, and other onboard holographic AR services has increased significantly. To fulfill the surging demand for holographic EV applications, the Company plans to develop multiple solutions, covering holographic vehicle devices, holographic vehicle chips, and holographic vehicle software. Going forward, the Company will remain committed to integrating holographic hardware and software solutions to develop more holographic AR application products for the EV industry and to establish additional customer relationships.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

