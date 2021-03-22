WiMi Hologram Obtains a Patent for Optical Holography Waveform Generator to Accelerate LiDAR Industry Application of Its 3D Holographic Pulse LiDAR

BEIJING, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it has obtained a patent for an optical holography waveform generation device (the "Patent") to accelerate the industry-wide application of its 3D holographic pulse LiDAR. The Patent is a result of the WiMi's independent research and development and will allow the Company to further improve its intellectual property protection system, solidify its technology leadership, and strengthen its core competitiveness.

The Patent covers technologies used in waveform generation and waveform generation processing equipment for optical holography. The holographic arbitrary waveform generator ("AWG") can interpret various waveform signal sources in optical holography and process known signals, making the holographic AWG the ideal device for simulation software and simulation applications. Within the holographic AWG are the sine wave signal generator, function generator, pulse generator, sweep signal generator, AWG, and multi-frequency signal generator. Capable of generating waveforms from other sources, the holographic AWG enables its users to create ultra-long waveform signals, including those burst signals that are constantly changing, such as radar, ultrasound, LIDAR, and sonar signals. As a result, the holographic AWG is suitable for applications in ultrasound, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, autonomous driving, electric vehicles, medical AR, and more.

The Company has utilized this Patent and its patent for its optical holographic technology spectroscopic processing instrument to establish a pulse LiDAR scanning system based on arbitrary waveforms in the field of 3D holographic optics (the "System"). By obtaining information from 3D holographic echo waveforms, the System can provide more information on the 3D holography characteristics of an object in addition to the object's geometric information. The holographic AWG can also determine the vertical structure of 3D holographic objects by utilizing arbitrary waveform LiDAR data and holographic physical property information in its analysis of echo waveforms. Additionally, the holographic AWG can extract holographic waveform data through the 3D holographic rotation of its coordinate axes formula and the utilization of related programs. The holographic AWG also has a FIFO function which can simultaneously read the transmitted information and the new waveform data through the PCIe bus at a rate of up to 700MB/s.

The Patent utilizes the Gaussian decomposition algorithm of arbitrary waveforms to generate a new holographic waveform algorithm based on the restricted gradient-descent ("RGD") algorithm. This new holographic waveform algorithm leverages peak waveform detection, waveform fitting, waveform decomposition, waveform outlier removal, and other processes to complete its detection of weak and superimposed 3D holographic echo waves through nonlinear parameter iterative optimization. The extracted echoes are then used to generate a point cloud with coordinate parameters, thus making the 3D holographic echo information more accurate. This patent uses a new algorithm to provide 3D holographic arbitrary waveform LiDAR scanning solutions for various industries, including autonomous driving, environmental perception, 3D holographic imaging, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), traffic management, and 3D printing, To rapidly expand the application market of 3D holographic pulse LiDAR.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

