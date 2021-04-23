WiMi Hologram Obtains Patent for Holographic Real-Time Imaging System with Atomized Particle Sizes between 2μm to 4μm

BEIJING, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it has obtained a patent (the "Patent") for its holographic real-time imaging system with atomized particle sizes between 2μm to 4μm. The Patent has demonstrated the ongoing progress of WiMi's independent R&D efforts and enabled WiMi to further refine its IP protection system, fortify its technology leadership, and enhance its core competitiveness.

The holographic real-time imaging system (the "System") covered by the Patent has replaced the traditional dry plates with a spatial light modulator that is capable of achieving real-time optical production through the utilization of computer-generated digital holograms. Compared with traditional optical holography technology, the System has a series of advantages, such as a computer interface, user-friendly operations, and real-time displays.

The System also includes an input module, a carrier module, and a screen module. The input module is based on a computer-generated hologram. The carrier module is comprised of a laser, an expanded beam collimator lens, a polarizer, a spatial light modulator, a deflector, and a Fourier lens. The laser's beam output passes through these components to project the object in the input module onto the screen module.

The System also creates a hologram database to store experimental and background holographic data. During the data collection process, the System deletes the original data from prior hologram experiments, obtains the droplet atomization data, and conducts grayscale processing for the droplet atomization data. After median filtering, data binarization, and the filling process, the System obtains and calibrates the graphically filled holographic data. The screen module comprises a holographic electrostatic atomizer, which produces atomization particles that are between 2μm and 4μm in size and have atomization volumes between 100ml/h and 150ml/h to form particle curtains that are between 3cm and 20cm in width. In addition, the System has adopted transmissive and electrically addressable spatial light modulation for its spatial light modulator.

The complexity of the non-uniform electric field along with the interconnection between the electric field and the flow field have resulted in increased difficulties throughout the holographic electrostatic atomization crushing process. Consequently, the System utilizes a dual-phase liquid holographic electrostatic atomization device to combine pressure atomization with holographic electrostatic atomization for algorithmic processing. First, the algorithms process the holographic electrostatic atomization and liquid charging mode. After this is completed, the System establishes a mathematical algorithm model for the non-dimensional distribution of atomized droplets. Lastly, the System combines its mathematical algorithm model with another non-dimensional distribution algorithm model to conduct voltage and air measurements.

The Patent also covers holographic electrostatic nebulization, which leverages the interactions between the electric field force, Coulomb force, droplet surface tension, and droplet surface stickiness to achieve nebulization. Compared with other atomization methods, holographic electrostatic atomization has the advantages of smaller atomization particle sizes, a singular particle size, and wide spatial dispersion. By controlling the parameters of different algorithms, the System can achieve atomization sizes between 2μm and 4μm for different atomized particles. Holographic electrostatic atomization can now be adopted in a wide variety of areas, including medical, industrial, environmental, transportation, electrostatic imaging, 3D printing, and electric vehicles, as well as in other fields in the future.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

Contacts

WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC

Jack Wang

Tel: +1 (646) 975-9495

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.wimiar.com

