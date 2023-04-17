WiMi to Develop HoloBrick Unit Display System for Powerful Holographic 3D Display

BEIJING, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it is developing a HoloBrick unit display system. The unit is based on coarse integrated holographic displays for corner-tiled 3D images stitched together to form a giant, seamless 3D image. Each holographic brick uses a high information bandwidth spatial light modulation device to transmit information and coarse integrated optics to create a large viewing angle and field of view angled tiled 3D hologram.

The system allows seamless spatial tiling of multiple CIH displays. The HoloBrick is an independent CIH module containing a spatial light modulator, scanner, and periscope coarse integration optics. The periscope coarse integral optics are created to prevent the optical system from being more significant than the holographic image and allow the holographic stripe pattern to fill the entire surface of the HoloBrick. As a result, multiple HoloBricks can be seamlessly connected to form a scalable spatially tiled hologram display capable of both a wide field of view and an arbitrarily large size area. The optical design enables each of the resulting holograms to fuse the displayed 3D images in space when seamlessly stitched together.

Diffractive optics causes the holographic effect. Its scattering angle depends on its wavelength and the size of the diffracted material. The 3D effect can be rendered by moving the object slightly, but the object cannot be seen if the angle is too large. The CIH module can solve this problem by adjusting each angle in space to about two degrees for spatial stitching, thus obtaining a spatial field of view of 30-40 degrees or more. The modular CIH in the system uses coarse pitch and small area but high bandwidth SLMs combined with periscope coarse integration optics to form angularly tiled stereoscopic 3D holograms with large fields of view and field of view.

WiMi will continue to develop the ultimate display technology that connects the real world with the virtual world, reconstructing high-quality images for an immersive experience.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.