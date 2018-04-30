Win a Seven-Day Cruise on Holland America Line's Newest Ship with Nieuw Statendam Sets Sail Sweepstakes

To enter the Nieuw Statendam Sets Sail sweepstakes, participants must visit HALNieuwStatendamSweeps.com and fill out the entry form. Once that form is complete, one additional entry can be earned by sharing the sweeps on Facebook or Twitter, for a total of two entries.

"We're eagerly anticipating the arrival of Nieuw Statendam, and we want to share our enthusiasm by giving someone the chance to win a cruise on our beautiful new ship," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Nieuw Statendam is going to be an incredible addition to our fleet and this sweepstakes is a way for us to do something special for our loyal guests and fans."

The grand prize winner will receive a seven-day cruise in 2019 for two to the Caribbean or Europe in a verandah stateroom aboard Nieuw Statendam. The new ship will be exploring the golden beaches and sun-kissed skies of the Caribbean on roundtrip Fort Lauderdale, Florida, cruises through April. Following an inaugural season in the Caribbean, Nieuw Statendam will cross the Atlantic Ocean and spend the summer and fall exploring northern Europe and the Mediterranean. The ship returns to the Caribbean in October 2019.

Nieuw Statendam Sets Sail sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Québec) who are 21 years of age or older as of the date of entry. For more information, contact a travel professional, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; four annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada and New England, Bermuda, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Koningsdam in 2016 and has a second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, to be delivered in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, due for delivery in 2021, recently was announced.

The company is undergoing $300 million in brand enhancements to secure its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine; during an America's Test Kitchen show; at Explorations Café presented by The New York Times; and by taking a Digital Workshop powered by Windows. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for our guests.

