WIN A TRIP TO THE 2024 WNBA FINALS IN LA CREMA NATIONAL SWEEPSTAKES

As the official wine partner of the WNBA, La Crema is offering fans a chance to win a trip to a final game of the most-watched WNBA season in history

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today La Crema Winery, the official wine partner of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), announces the launch of a national sweepstakes where one grand prize winner will receive 2 tickets to Game 1 of the WNBA Finals and a $3,000 credit card gift card for use towards hotel and airfare. Twelve second-place winners, representing the twelve WNBA teams, will win WNBA and La Crema swag boxes. Fans can enter the sweepstakes now through September 18, 2024. Selected Entrants will be notified via email or Instagram direct message on September 23, 2024.

Participants can enter by posting a photo on Instagram showing where you're winning with your La Crema and including the hashtags #ScoreWithLaCrema and #sweepstakes and tagging @lacremawines (entry cannot be done via Instagram Reel or IGTV); or by visiting https://www.lacrema.com/score-la-crema/ and following the instructions for entry. For complete rules, visit https://www.lacrema.com/score-sweepstakes/. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21 years of age or older and a legal resident of the United States and the District of Columbia to enter.

As the official wine partner of the WNBA, fans can stay tuned throughout the season for La Crema appearances and partnerships at events and unique experiences that celebrate this emerging intersection of sports and fine wine. Most notably, La Crema will be prominently featured at 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Phoenix July 18-20, 2024. Discover more information at www.lacrema.com/WNBA and follow La Crema on social platforms using handle @LaCremaWines.

About La Crema

Our original name, La Crema Viñera, means "best of the vine," setting an indelible standard for the family owned and operated winery since our inception in 1979. La Crema is part of the global portfolio of wineries owned by Jackson Family Wines, spanning across California, Oregon, Canada, Italy, France, South Africa, Chile, and Australia. La Crema wines are produced from the world's preeminent growing regions, resulting in an uncompromised level of quality that is always promised and always delivered. We set the standard for quality-driven winemaking at scale, and cutting-edge practices for sustainable resource conservancy and protection. Across our past, present and looking to the future, La Crema represents life, enriched. We have a shared belief in elevating the lives of those around us, leading with openness, allyship, and a high regard for involvement and investment in organizations that our communities value. We are committed to amplifying the spirit of progress, celebrating individuality, and creating a world that gathers to celebrate the Best of Us.

SOURCE La Crema