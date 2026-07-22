WIN Expands WINCares Globally to Support Employees and Families Navigating Caregiving

Now available globally to WIN's employer clients, the program pairs employees with dedicated care experts to help manage childcare, eldercare and other family caregiving demands, addressing a critical challenge affecting 7 in 10 workers

GREENWICH, Conn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN, the nation's leading fertility and family well-being benefit provider, is expanding its caregiving navigation and advocacy program WINCares, making it available globally to all employer clients. This program pairs employees with dedicated care experts who help identify, coordinate and manage care solutions across childcare, eldercare, fertility and other family or life-transition challenges. It extends WIN's family health ecosystem to cover caregiving, one of the costliest and least-supported areas of employees' lives.

Caregiving has quietly become one of the workforce's heaviest hidden burdens. Today, 73% of employees care for children, parents or other loved ones while also aiming to meet the demands of their jobs,¹ and 88% of caregivers report that caregiving has negatively impacted their health.² For employers, the cost of unmanaged caregiving is significant: they lose an estimated $3.1 million per 1,000 employees per year in lost productivity.³

"Caregiving is one of the most universal yet overlooked issues facing today's workforce," said Roger Shedlin, MD, CEO of WIN. "For years, WIN has focused on guiding members through fertility, pregnancy and menopause, but many of these employees are also caring for a parent, a spouse, or a child at the same time. WINCares allows us to extend our clinical expertise with caregiving advocacy so employers can support an employee's whole journey, not just a single moment in it."

Closing the Gap Between Clinical Care and Caregiving

WINCares functions like a personal caregiving assistant. Employees and their families are paired with dedicated care experts who handle the legwork of finding, coordinating and managing care, from navigating childcare to in-home caregiver support, eldercare and other complex life needs. The program combines caregiving advocacy with WIN's nurse-led clinical care management, addressing both the health needs of the individual and the caregiving realities of their family.

The need for this service is growing and has proved effective:

21% of employees are actively caregiving today, and 42% of those employees put their own well-being at high risk as a result.³

59% of caregivers experience emotional distress,⁴ and nearly two-thirds report missing work or leaving the workforce entirely because of caregiving demands.

Members engaged in caregiving support programs have experienced an average of $3,300² in avoided healthcare spend per year, with employers seeing additional savings from reduced leave, absenteeism and turnover. Employer savings are estimated at $17,300 per engaged employee, per year.⁵

Caregiving Is the Next Frontier of Family Benefits

The definition of "family benefits" has expanded well beyond medical insurance and maternity leave. As the global population ages and more employees find themselves in the "sandwich generation," simultaneously raising children and caring for aging parents, caregiving benefits have emerged as a retention opportunity for employers worldwide. Employers who invest in caregiving support see measurably higher retention and lower absenteeism,⁶ while nearly a third of employees have left a job because of caregiving responsibilities and 80% of caregiving employees say those responsibilities affect their productivity, a reality only about a quarter of employers recognize.¹

WINCares is available now to WIN's employer clients globally and is offered as part of WIN's broader suite of family health and benefits navigation solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.winfertility.com.

About WIN

WIN is the nation's leading fertility and family support benefit company. For over 25 years, through a comprehensive range of management services – including fertility treatment and preservation; surrogacy and adoption; maternity and doula support; menopause and andropause; parenting resources; caregiving support; and return-to-work programs – WIN has combined expert clinical guidance, behavioral support, modern mobile-centric technology, and highly credentialed specialty provider networks to promote optimal physical, emotional, and social health for families.

The company headquarters are based in Greenwich, CT. For more information about WIN, visit https://www.winfertility.com.

Media Contact

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Sources

¹ Harvard Business School, "The Caring Company," Project on Managing the Future of Work (Fuller & Raman): https://www.hbs.edu/managing-the-future-of-work/research/Pages/the-caring-company.aspx

² "The Impact of an Expert Caregiving Solution on Medical Costs Across a Cohort of 302 Employer Groups," Family First (2024)

³ Family First 2024 book of business data

⁴ Family First Caregiver Risk Index

⁵ Family First program data

⁶ Harvard Business School, "Healthy Outcomes: How employers' support for employees with caregiving responsibilities can benefit the organization" (2024)

SOURCE WIN